These are the series and movies that arrive on the platform in March

February is over and Netflix he already prepares the new ones for us series and films that arrive on the platform in March.

How is your custom will surprise your subscribers with the best of entertainment, the best series, documentaries and their original premieres.

What will be the series that will be released this spring?

March will be full of new tapes, among which the Netflix original stands out The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana.

Among other releases there are 10 more films, in total we can live the adventure and action with 11 new releases.

Weekend in Croatia (3/3/2022)

The Adam Project (3/11/2022)

Fruits of the Wind (3/18/2022)

Ruby’s Rescue (3/17/2022)

Two against the ice (2/3/2022)

Marilyn has black eyes (3/15/2022)

Until We Meet Again (3/18/2022)

Pirates: The Last Treasure of the Crown (2/3/2022)

Downton Abbey: The Movie (3/14/2022)

Midsommar: Terror does not wait for the night (3/19/2022)

Spider-Man 3 (3/1/2022)

March shows

Netflix will bring us new seasons of the most watched series and as well as new series that you cannot miss.

Give it gas (3/16/2022)

Bridgerton: Season 2 (3/25/2022)

Wild Rhythm (2/3/2022)

Do you know who it is? (4/3/2022)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 4 (11/3/2022)

Twenty Five, Twenty One (3/19/2022)

Labor proposal (3/28/2022)

Thirty Nine (3/24/2022)

The inclemencies of love (3/20/2022)

Is it cake? (3/18/2022)

The Last Kingdom: Season 5 (9/3/2022)

Once upon a time… but not anymore (11/3/2022)

Human Resources (3/18/2022)

Top Boy: Season 2 (3/18/2022)

Life After Death, with Tyler Henry (3/11/2022)

Guardians of Justice (1/3/2022)

Queer Eye: Germany (9/3/2022)

Flash: Season 7 (3/3/2022)

Supergirl: Season 6 (3/10/2022)

Netflix documentaries

As we have seen, the streaming platform has opted for new products, which have worked wonderfully for it, making them part of its diverse catalog, we are referring to its documentaries.

The Andy Warhol Diaries: Miniseries (3/9/2022)

The paradise that survives: A family legacy (3/3/2022)

3 ton$: Assault on the Central Bank of Brazil (3/16/2022)

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives (3/16/2022)

Children and Anime

Two other items highly exploited by Netflix have been; in the first place the children’s proposal with which he has managed to captivate this audience; on the other hand, there is the Anime with its stories of Japanese origin and its crude graphics.

Children

Transformers: BotBots (3/25/2022)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 (3/3/2022)

The World of Karma: Season 2 (10/3/2022)

Mighty Express: Season 6 (3/29/2022)

The antics of Peter Rabbit (3/30/2022)

Emoji: The Movie (3/1/2022)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (3/24/2022)

Anime

Adam by Eve: An animated concert (3/15/2022)

Kotaro lives alone (3/10/2022)

Thermae Romae Novae (28/3/2022)

Now you know, Netflix brings us the best of their series and films to have a good time in March. Get your popcorn ready!