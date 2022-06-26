Entertainment

These are the series that arrive in July

In the middle of summer, and with heat waves touching land according to the whims of the anticyclonic tide, the series become a very viable alternative for all those who are not yet (we are) stepping on sand and/or wet land. Because, let’s be honest, there are few things more rewarding than surrendering to sweet far niente with a very cold drink, the air conditioning or the fan doing the job for which they were conceived and one of those stories that catch you seducing you from the screen.

And whoever believes that July, being the month that it is, has all the earmarks of becoming a devastated wasteland devoid of premieres, is completely wrong. Because what is precisely that, premieres, there are. For example? Our beloved arrives Neil Patrick Harris turned gay in his forties, in New York and recently separated. ‘To have killed us.’ The series is called mismatched and it is broadcast by Netflix, by the way. Likewise, we will receive the long-awaited version of resident Evil which has also “plotted” Netflix. Or a true story about a crime in the Mormon community with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) as the deceased and Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) playing the investigator who tries to balance suspects’ agendas. Note the title: by command of heaven (Disney+). Although for a striking series, watch out The cleaner, that promises to bring out all its splendor in summer. Original from the BBC and broadcast by Movistar Plus +, the protagonist is a man who is dedicated to cleaning the crime scene, that individual who arrives after the CSIs have left everything a mess.

And, of course, despite dedicating himself to what he does, this man is, well, like every son of a neighbor, one of those who likes to hit the thread more than to eat. We’re going to have a good time.

