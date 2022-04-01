These are the series that arrive on Netflix in April 2022

With the arrival of April the streaming platform Netflix has announced its premieres for this month, and among them series that arrive on the platform. Among which we find series that have renewed their season and some others that have been recently added.

Here we tell you about some of the most anticipated series of the platform:

Elite (April 8)

This Spanish series brings its fifth season to Netflix. Narrating the life of a group of students who attend an exclusive private school and who are involved in various police cases. This series has been a great success among young audiences in recent years.

Erotic Lines (April 8)

A drama series set in 1980s Amsterdam when the first erotic line in history was released. The story follows Marly Salomon, a psychology student who accepts a job at the company. He now he must learn to live in the midst of the transformation of Amsterdam in 1987.

Anatomy of a Scandal (April 15)

Based on the 2018 novel by Sarah Vaughan, this series explores toxic masculinity and sexual consent. This series will star Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend, and will have six one-hour episodes.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (April 15)

The sixth season of the series premiered on the CW last year and ended in September with 15 episodes. It is set in the Arrow universe and follows the other DC series from the same production house, and follows the story of this group of superheroes trying to defeat the villains that threaten the world through time.

Better Call Saul (April 19)

What began as the prequel to Breaking Bad, but over time has become one of the best series of recent years according to critics. This month the first part of the last season of this series arrives on Netflix. On the 19th, the first two episodes of the season will be released and later one will be released weekly until May 23.

Russian Doll (April 20)

The first season of the series premiered in 2019 and this month the second season of this story that is based on time loops and follows Nadia as she tries to make sense of her life at 36 arrives on Netflix.

Kentaro’s pregnancy (April 21)

This Japanese series based on the homonymous manga tells the story of Kentaro, a successful publicist who discovers one day that he is pregnant and how he deals with this discovery in his daily life.

Heartstopper (April 22)

Based on the book of the same name, this story follows Charlie and Nick, two friends who discover that their friendship could be more than that, having to learn to navigate love and adolescence.

Ozarks (April 29)

This month the final season of this series arrives on Netflix. This tells how a family ends up involved in drug trafficking and how the Byrdes get entangled in shady deals and gradually build an empire in the town of Ozark.

Grace and Frankie (April 29)

The final episodes of the seventh season of Grace and Frankie will premiere in the last days of the month, thus ending the story of these two women who must overcome the news that their husbands are homosexual and in love with each other.