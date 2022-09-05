These are the series that arrive this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Prime Video and the rest of the platforms

The 5th season of ‘Cobra Kai’the miniseries about the ‘Sex Pistols’the first episodic fiction based on the universe of ‘Cars’ (the Pixar movie), the return of ‘Rick and Morty’, The end of ‘The Good Fight’… there is to choose from. This first full week of September brings us back to school and a lot of homework with the series. We have a lot to see. Nothing less than 21 new releases. It is impossible to keep up and see them all, so here below we list them so that you do not miss anything and you can go at your own pace. For them!

Netflix

‘Cobra Kai’ (T5) – Friday 09

After the surprising results of the Karate Championship of All Valleythe fifth season starts with Terry Silver bent on expanding the emporium cobra kai and trying to impose his style of karate on the city. believe is behind bars and Johnny Lawrence he has put karate on hold to focus on repairing all the damage he has caused. Thus the things, to Daniel LaRusso He has no choice but to turn to an old friend.







‘Narcosantos’ – Friday 09

A man becomes involved in a secret operation of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea after falling into the trap of a drug trafficker who controls the South American country of Suriname.





Disney+

‘Cars: on the road’ – Thursday 08

The episodes follow Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country trip to reunite with Mater’s sister. Along the way, each stop is an adventure, with impressive roadside attractions and colorful new characters.







‘Pistol’ (Miniseries) – Thursday 08

This mini-series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, to the international controversy that sparked the release of ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’, one of the most influential albums of all time.







‘Unknown Land’ – Thursday 08

This is the story of Eric, a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. He tries to find answers in the abandoned Tierra Incógnita park, where his parents were last seen. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to solve the mystery and find answers in a universe as dark as it is unknown.







‘Infarct weddings’ – Thursday 08

Stefan, a hopeless romantic, meets the charismatic Katie and, despite the fact that she is engaged to the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, they have a dizzying affair during a summer full of weddings. Soon, they find themselves on the run from the law, as Katie is the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off the police, a criminal gang, and their complex feelings for each other as they try to clear their names?







‘Growing up’ – Thursday 08

Brie Larson produces this documentary series that dedicates each of its 10 chapters to telling the story of a young man who finds himself thanks to a difficult puberty in which he has to deal with personal, family and social problems.







‘Mike’ (Miniseries) – Thursday 08

This eight-episode miniseries tells the controversial story of Mike Tyson and follows the many ups and downs of boxer Tyson’s career and personal life, from being a globally adored athlete to an outcast and back again. This series focused on Mike Tyson talks about America’s class difference, race, fame and media power, misogyny, wealth inequality, the American dream, and how we made Mike Tyson ourselves.







hbo max

‘Rick & Morty’ (S6A) – Monday 5

The adventures of the coolest and craziest scientist in the multiverse and his diffident grandson are now in their 6th season. And we’ll pick them up right where we left off in previous chapters: tired and jaded but with much still to live… and suffer. Will they manage to recover for more adventures?





‘My life as a Rolling Stone’ (Docuseries) – Wednesday 7

documentary series on the UK’s most legendary rock band, with permission from the Liverpool Quartet. Within its episodes we will see, one by one, the extraordinary and exciting stories of each of the members of the Rolling Stones. We’ll witness his career and life through exclusive interviews with the band and an all-star cast of other rock stars.





MovistarPlus+

‘Billy the Kid’ – September 5

It tells the true story behind the myth of Billy the Kid, from his childhood as the son of Irish immigrants to his early experiences as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, and his role in the Lincoln County War. The main responsible for ‘Vikings’, Michael Hirst, is responsible for this new fiction.





‘The Good Fight’ (S6) – September 8

Christine Varanski says goodbye to the role of lawyer Diane Lockhart in this sixth and final season of the legal drama ‘The good fight’. A delivery that will remain very close to reality with its protagonist experiencing an uncomfortable feeling of déjà vu due to the reactivation of the debate on the sentence of Row v. Wade on abortion freedom, the right to vote or the growing climate of violence.





‘Magellan: the first trip around the world’ (Docuseries) – September 8

Jose Coronado narrates this ambitious docuseries that is a European co-production that recreates the deed of Magellan, the Portuguese sailor who led the expedition in 1519 that managed to circumnavigate the world. His goal was to reach the East Indies and for this he had 237 men. He desired make the dream of Christopher Columbus come true. Three years later, only 18 returned. But they had managed to go around the world for the first time.





ATRESplayer PREMIUM

‘UPA Next Stories’ – Sunday 11

the universe of ‘UPA Next’ grows on ATRESplayer PREMIUM. Before the expected return of the academy of Carmen Arranz to our lives comes ‘UPA Next Stories’a series of shorts that is a wonderful contact to meet its new characters and meet up with the originals.





Amazon Prime Video

‘Another way of understanding life’ (Docuseries) – September 8

This new installment of the docuseries reviews how the players and coaching staff of Atlético de Madrid experienced the past 2021-2022 season. From the hand of personalities such as Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Ángel Correa or Virginia Torrecilla, among many others, they will show how the club’s philosophy helps each one of them to excel on a day-to-day basis.





AppleTV+

‘Life According To Her’ – September 9

Ella’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) life has changed and her return to school is marked by a new perspective, a lot of enthusiasm for the future and a motto: ‘Carpe Diem’. Together with her best friend, she is ready to tackle everything she once feared and is determined not to let fake people and status updates distract her.







‘Central Park’ Season 3 – September 9

The acclaimed animated musical comedy series returns, and in the third season of “Central Park,” Bitsy continues her tireless quest to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with the place, and Paige is busier than ever as she has landed her first publishing deal.





filmin

‘The control room’ – September 9, 2022

This disturbing British mini-series focuses on a telephone operator for an emergency service in Glasgow who one day receives a desperate call from someone who knows him or so he says. On the other end of the phone he confesses to having killed his boyfriend and Gabe tries to find out who that person is who was someone important in his past.







AMC+

‘Pandora’ – September 8

Belgian suspense drama in which we will see the consequences of being willing to go over any ethical value to achieve power or cover up for your loved ones. The series portrays the tensions and conflicts of interest that arise between justice, politics and the media and focuses on Claire, a coroner whose father, a well-known politician, faces potentially devastating revelations.





Starzplay

‘The serpent queen’ – September 11

Tale of one of the most influential women to ever wear a crown. Considered an immigrant, vulgar and simple, Catherine de Médicis marries in the French court of the 16th century as an orphaned teenager who is expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love. of an older woman, her dowry is not paid and she is unable to conceive. However, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and dominates better than anyone the blood sport of the monarchy, ruling France for 50 years.





COSMO

‘Paris Police 1900’ – September 8

Paris, 1899. The dismembered body of a woman appears inside a suitcase floating in the Seine River. The investigation will push a young and ambitious inspector to discover a dark state secret. Murder, blackmail, conspiracy: welcome to the Belle Époque.