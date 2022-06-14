These are the sexiest parents in entertainment

They stand out on screen or on stage. They have a large legion of fans who yearn for their physique and the sex appeal that they waste in each appearance, although their most admirable and tender facet is paternity.

On the third Sunday of each June, those who fulfill this important role are honored. Walking, shopping, going to school or playing a sport is also part of the routine of these celebrities, who enjoy their children and boast of their happy families.

The former soccer player and businessman is considered one of the sexiest men on the planet. It is not in vain that he has graced the covers of the most recognized magazines and has served as the image for the most famous brands for men’s clothing and accessories. Along with the also famous ex-Spice Girl, Victoria, he formed a large family of four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The Maroon 5 vocalist debuted as a father in 2016 when little Dusty Rose was born and a year later he welcomed his second girl, Gio Grace Levine. The facet changed the life of one of the most popular singers among women. “I am ready to be a father, we were born to be fathers, it is what we are made for … when this first happened to you, everyone loves to tell you what to do, but we are doing what we think we should do”, Cosmopolitan quoted.

Hollywood’s most lauded heartthrob is back on screen in the sequel to Top Gup. The actor has consolidated his career while enjoying his best role: being a father. Cruise shares two adopted children with fellow actress Nicole Kidman; Bella, now 28, and her son Connor, now 26. He is also the father of Suri, whom he prosecuted during his marriage to Katie Holmes.

Another famous actor stands out in fatherhood. This is Brad Pitt, who at 58 is considered one of the most sought-after leading men in entertainment. The actor is the father of six children, three of them adopted with his ex-wife, the also famous, Angelina Jolie. The couple fathered three more children: Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

“The Rock”, a nickname that alludes to his strong muscles and battle-hardened characters, is merely a name, since the celebrity has revealed his most tender facet with his daughter, Jasmine, just four years old. In his social networks he has shown how he shares with the girl and gives in to his games like having tea or painting his nails in an improvised spa.