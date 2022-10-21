These are the shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

(CNN) — An unfriendly penguin, a horrified monkey and a rude zebra are some of the images shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.



A probiscis monkey in Borneo is shocked to the core. Credit: Andy Evans/Comedy Wildlife 2022

Also among the 40 shortlisted photos from around the world are a superhero squirrel, a lion cub falling face-first into a tree, and a monkey who just can’t.

The awards were co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

In a press release, the founders said their goal was to “create a competition that focuses on the lighter, more humorous side of wildlife photography, but also has an important role in promoting wildlife conservation.” wildlife at its core.

“With so much going on in the world, we could use a good dose of fun and laughter, and this year’s finalists have delivered,” said Sullam.

Each year the competition supports a conservation organization, and this year it collaborates with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a British charity that supports conservation in the global south.

The public can vote for their funniest image at www.comedywildlifephoto.com through November 27, with category and overall winners announced on December 8.

In 2021, the winner of the contest was Ken Jensen’s image of a monkey trapped in a painful position on a wire.