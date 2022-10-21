News

These are the shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

(CNN) — An unfriendly penguin, a horrified monkey and a rude zebra are some of the images shortlisted for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

comedy wildlife 2022

A gentoo penguin snubs its mate in the Falkland Islands. Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

monkey comedy wildlife

A probiscis monkey in Borneo is shocked to the core. Credit: Andy Evans/Comedy Wildlife 2022

comedy wildlife

This buckarooing zebra released gas in Kenya. Credit: Vince Burton/Comedy Wildlife 2022

Also among the 40 shortlisted photos from around the world are a superhero squirrel, a lion cub falling face-first into a tree, and a monkey who just can’t.

comedy wildlife 2022

A squirrel flies like a superhero during a storm in the Netherlands. Credit: Alex Pansier/Comedy Wildlife 2022

comedy wildlife 2022

This lion cub failed cat basics while trying to climb a tree in Tanzania. Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022

The awards were co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

Comedy Wildlife 2022

Meerkats joke around in South Africa. Credit: Emmanuel Do Linh San/Comedy Wildlife 2022

In a press release, the founders said their goal was to “create a competition that focuses on the lighter, more humorous side of wildlife photography, but also has an important role in promoting wildlife conservation.” wildlife at its core.

bear comedy wildlife 2022

“Goodbye, my friends!” A black bear cub gets dramatic in Wisconsin. Credit: Dave Shaffer/Comedy Wildlife 2022

comedy wildlife 2023

A wallaby tosses his friend on an Australian beach. Credit: Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife 2022

“With so much going on in the world, we could use a good dose of fun and laughter, and this year’s finalists have delivered,” said Sullam.

comedy wildlife

This owl’s nest in Florida is overcrowded. Credit: Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife 2022

vultures comedy wildlife 2022

Lappet-faced vultures strut across South Africa. Credit: Saverio Gatto/Comedy Wildlife 2022

Each year the competition supports a conservation organization, and this year it collaborates with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a British charity that supports conservation in the global south.

comedy wildlife 2022

A pair of triggerfish pose for the camera. Credit: Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022

comedy wildlife 2022

A moose grins with all its teeth in Wyoming. Credit: Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven/Comedy Wildlife 2022

The public can vote for their funniest image at www.comedywildlifephoto.com through November 27, with category and overall winners announced on December 8.

In 2021, the winner of the contest was Ken Jensen’s image of a monkey trapped in a painful position on a wire.

