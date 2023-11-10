These are the singles that are trending on Spotify Mexico today

DJ Marshmello during a live performance. (Lulis Jean/AFP)

Music Industry Companies and Artists Got an alternative in streaming platforms So that the songs can reach more people and more countries, a good example of this is Spotify, which has taken advantage and is now positioned as one of the favorite channels used by the Mexican public.

However, faced with an extensive music catalog that characterizes the new millennium, it is easy to overlook the latest news or the most listened to songs of the moment, which is why Spotify offers A list of your topics that are currently engaging your users,

1. Harley Quinn (w Marshmallow)

ruled force

“Harley Quinn (w Marshmello)” performed by Fuerza Resida ranks first on the list after garnering 2,128,854 views.

2. Que Onda (with Chino Pacas, Fuerza Resida)

3. Lu Lu (with Natanael Cano)

4. Lady Gaga (w Gabito Ballesteros, Jr. H)

featherweight

The new featherweight production is selling like hot cakes. It has already been viewed 1,234,789 times, making it a significant player in ranking And holder of post 4.

5. Aloe Vera (W Trademark Group, Joaquin Medina)

Alex Favela

A favorable number like 1,233,379 views is not enough to keep going ranking, Thus, the song by Alex Favela which was a hit is losing its place in the list of most listened songs. Today it is at fifth position.

6. Black Dog (With Feed)

7. And I cry

junior h

With 1,051,769 views, Junior H’s “Y Loro” remains in seventh place.

8. According to Whom (with Carine Lyon)

9. QLONA (W Featherweight)

Karol ji

If we talk about public favourites, we must mention Karol Ji. Maybe that’s why “QLONA (w Featherweight)” was born ranking Straight to number nine as it reached a total of 1,019,957 copies.

10. Love of your life (with company group)

In the music industry, Mexico is one of the hardest countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to open the door, as these artists have achieved.

spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists, as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, simply choose one of them Plan of With different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this mode contains ads and does not allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, simply download the application on your cell phone or visit the website from your computer, then the user must register with their email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one tool at a timeBut you can log in on multiple devices.

Like every year, the streaming platform revisited the most popular songs and these were the artists and songs that managed to enthrall the world in 2022.

successful topic As done by Harry Styles After winning the title of Best Song of the Summer, it took first place; After this, Heat Waves by British indie rock band Glass Animals is the second most listened to song of 2022.

Australian support The Kid Laroi with Canadian Justin Bieber for Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by Latin artists bad bunnyWho managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

About the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also strengthened three times championshipA position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally following his triumphant return to the music scene. Locally it was ranked first in countries such as Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was completed by the presence of two Toronto natives:Drake and The Weeknd, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,