These are the spectacular houses of Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts She is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in world cinema, and is also recognized for her low profile and the zeal with which she protects her private life.

And their decisions have been key in that decision. housesspectacular but also chosen and designed to preserve the intimacy of the Hollywood superstar.

Since its first box office successes, in the 80s, Julia Roberts has shown a great fondness for real estate operations. And currently he owns a number of properties that he takes advantage of on different occasions.

Malibu is a destination of choice for Julia Roberts beach houses.

Between the houses prettiest of Julia Roberts, one is located in Point Dume, Malibu, with three bedrooms. And he has another mansion that stands out in the San Francisco landscape, in the Presigio Heights neighborhood.

Julia Roberts’ Victorian mansion in San Francisco.

This House five stories! it was designed by the architect Sylvian Schnaittacher, at the beginning of the 20th century, and was later remodeled. In addition to its fabulous Victorian style and its decor Classic, the mansion offers a unique postcard view of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay.

Interior of Julia Roberts’ five-story home in San Francisco.

This home of Julia Roberts It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large living room, and in the kitchen, an exclusive space for wine, as well as an outdoor dining room and a beautiful garden. For all this, it is one of the most prized residences by Julia Roberts and his family.

Julia Roberts’ terrace at her home in San Francisco.

No less spectacular is the house of the actress of “Pretty Woman” next to Lake Whitefish, Montana, called Goldenbear Ranch that Julia Roberts She has owned it since the 1990s, when she became engaged to actor Kiefer Sutherland.

After their separation, Julia Roberts preserved this huge country-style property, with five bedrooms, a guest house, dock, and golf course.

Julia Roberts’ penthouse living room in New York.

Julia Roberts She also owns a penthouse in Gramercy Park, in New York’s Greenwich Village, which she purchased in 2010 and later decided to rent.

The terrace with a view of the actress of “Pretty Woman” in New York.

The penthouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a loft-like design, with a large terrace with beautiful views of the Big Apple.

The actress’s penthouse bedroom in the Big Apple.

The Academy Award-winning superstar also thoroughly enjoyed a mega-ranch in Taos, New Mexico, the location she chose for her 2002 marriage to Danny Moder.

Julia Roberts is fond of homes that preserve their privacy.

It is one of the most used family residences by Julia Robertsher husband and their three children.

Julia Roberts’ house in Hawaii.

The real estate portfolio Julia and company also included spectacular houses beach in Hawaii.