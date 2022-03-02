These are the sports from which Russia has been suspended

Sanctions do not stop for Russian sport 2:08

(CNN) — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, various international sports organizations have begun imposing sanctions on the country and its athletes.

Below, we take a look at the sports governing bodies that have so far suspended Russian teams from competitions or stripped the country of its right to host events.

Soccer

FIFA suspends Russia from competitions: this will affect it 0:55

On Monday, FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement that all Russian soccer teams, whether national or club, are suspended from competitions by both soccer organizations “until further notice.”

Although there were no Russian teams left in the UEFA Men’s or Women’s Champions League or the Men’s Conference League, Spartak Moscow’s match against RB Leipzig in the Europa League has been cancelled, with the German club now advancing to the quarterfinals as a result.

On the international stage, FIFA’s jurisdiction over World Cup qualifiers means that, as it stands, Russia will not be able to play their World Cup play-off against Poland scheduled for March 24 and, as a result, could miss the main event of soccer.

FIFA removes the locality from Russia and announces more sanctions 1:33

“Football is fully united and in full solidarity with all affected people in Ukraine,” the joint statement read. “Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and quickly so that football can once again be a vector of unity and peace between peoples.”

Lee: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russian national teams and clubs from international competitions “until further notice”.

Athletics

On Tuesday, the World Athletics Council announced new sanctions banning all athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in World Athletics Series events “with immediate effect.”

The council says it is also considering further action, such as possibly suspending the Belarusian Federation as it has done with the Russian Athletics Federation since 2015.

Even those Russian athletes who have been given permission to compete as neutral athletes will be banned from World Athletics Series events “for the foreseeable future.”

“The world is horrified by what Russia has done, with the help and complicity of Belarus,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement. “World leaders tried to prevent this invasion through diplomatic means. , but to no avail given Russia’s unwavering intent to invade Ukraine.

“The unprecedented sanctions that countries and industries around the world are imposing on Russia and Belarus appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.”

The next events to be affected are the World Championships in Athletics in Oregon, scheduled to start on July 15, and the World Indoor Championships in Athletics, scheduled to start on March 18.

“Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes for their government’s actions goes against the grain,” Coe added. “I have criticized the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sports to make political points when other sectors go about their business,” he said.

“This is different as governments, companies and other international organizations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia in all sectors. Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace. We cannot nor should we stay out of this,” he added.

Tennis

Russian Andrey Rublev and his message against the attack on Ukraine 0:28

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) issued a statement on Tuesday announcing “the immediate suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and the Belarusian Tennis Federation (BTF) from ITF membership and from participation in ITF international team competition until further notice”, following the Russian Invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, the ITF has also canceled all ITF competitions in Russia and Belarus.

The indefinite suspension means that neither Russia nor Belarus can compete in the 2022 Davis Cup or the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup. However, Russian and Belarusian players will still be able to compete individually on both the ATP and WTA Tours and in grand slams, but not will be able to compete under the flag of Russia or Belarus “until further notice”.

The ATP and WTA issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning Russia’s actions and calling off the combined WTA/ATP event scheduled for October in Moscow.

Formula 1

Last week, Formula One announced it had canceled the Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25 this year, saying “it is impossible” for the race to take place “in the current circumstances”.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock, and look forward to a swift and peaceful resolution of the current situation,” F1 said in a statement.

The FIA, motorsport’s governing body, is reportedly due to meet on Tuesday in part to discuss the participation of Russia’s only F1 driver, Nikita Mazepin, in this season’s World Championship.

Ice Hockey

On Monday, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended all international teams and clubs from Russia and Belarus in all age groups from competing in all IIHF competitions or events.

The IIHF said the decision affects several tournaments, including the men’s world championships to be held in May in Finland, where Russia and Belarus will no longer be allowed to compete.

Russia will also be stripped of its right to host the World Junior Championships in 2023, the IIHF said.

“The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions that are made about the war in Ukraine,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said in the statement.

“However, we have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and therefore must do everything possible to ensure that we can operate our events in a safe environment for all teams participating in the IIHF World Championship program. “, he added.

“We were very surprised to see the images that came out of Ukraine. I have been in close contact with members of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved peacefully and without the need for further violence,” concluded.

Other sports sanctions

Badminton– All Russian athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in events sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation.

baseball and softball: No Russian or Belarusian athlete or official will be invited or allowed to participate in international competitions sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Basketball– Russian teams and officials “will not be allowed to participate in FIBA ​​and 3×3 basketball competitions until further notice,” according to the International Basketball Federation.

Rafting: All athletes from Russia and Belarus will be suspended from competing in any International Canoeing Federation (ICF) event.

Curling: All Russian entries will be removed from upcoming World Championships by the World Curling Federation (WCF).

Cycling: The teams or national teams of Russia and Belarus “are not allowed to participate in any event” authorized by the International Cycling Union (UCI, for its French acronym). In addition, the UCI announced that any team with Russian or Belarusian nationality will have its UCI team status withdrawn and all events held in Russia or Belarus, five in total, will be withdrawn. The Russian and Belarusian National Championships are withdrawn from the UCI calendar and all Russian and Belarusian “emblems, names, acronyms, flags and anthems” will be banned from UCI events. However, Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in UCI events as neutrals as long as they “are registered with a UCI team that is neither Russian nor Belarusian”.

Hockey: Russia was kicked out of the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup of Hockey scheduled for April 1-12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Pentathlon: All Russian athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in international competitions sanctioned by the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM).

Rowing: All Russian athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in international competitions sanctioned by World Rowing.

Rugby– The national teams of Russia and Belarus are suspended from “all international and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice” by World Rugby. The World Rugby membership of the Russian Rugby Union has also been suspended.

Candle: All athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in international competitions sanctioned by World Sailing. When this is not possible due to “short deadlines”, Russian and Belarusian athletes will participate “in a neutral manner, without symbols, colors, flags or national anthems”.

Skating: Russian and Belarusian figure skaters suspended from participating in all international ice skating competitions by the International Skating Union (ISU).

Ski– All remaining International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup events scheduled to be held in Russia this season will be canceled and all Russian and Belarusian skiers will be suspended from all FIS competitions .

Swimming: Russian President Vladimir Putin had the FINA Order awarded by the International Swimming Federation (FINA, for its French acronym) withdrawn.

triathlon– The International Triathlon Union stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will not be able to participate “in all international competitions or official events”, which will be reviewed on a monthly basis depending on “how the situation evolves”.

Volleyball: The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) will strip Russia of the hosting rights for this year’s Volleyball Men’s World Championship and all Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs and officials, as well as the Snow and beach volleyball athletes will be suspended from all events until further notice.

CNN’s Aleks Klosok contributed to this report.