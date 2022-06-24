These are the Starzplay premieres in July

Advertising

Little by little we are getting to know what is not expected in the month of July, as is the case of Starzplay, Starz's international streaming service, which brings us interesting news for the hot days that await us.

Can you kill someone with a text message? Inspired by Michelle Carter’s infamous text message suicide trial, “The Girl From Plainville” stars Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny. The series is riveting as it goes beyond the headlines of a shocking, precedent-setting case to dive into the mind of Michelle, exploring the events surrounding the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, as well as their relationship. that led to it. “The Girl From Plainville” premieres July 10 on Starzplay.

In July, the streets of Madrid are filled with life on the occasion of Pride 2022 and to celebrate it, Starzplay brings you on July 3 the second season of P Valley and on July 31 the premiere of Queer As Folk, the colorful and heartfelt reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ groundbreaking and iconic series celebrating the queer community. Set in New Orleans, it centers on Brodie’s return home, only to find that a lot has changed since he left town. As he traverses back onto the scene, tragedy strikes and everyone must deal with the aftermath. Get ready for the honest and vibrant reboot everyone has been waiting for.

“The Girl From Plainville”. Premiere on July 10

The Girl From Plainville (a new episode streaming every Sunday) is based on the true story of Michelle Carter and inspired by the text message suicide case, which has no similar precedent. Based on the Esquire magazine article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the miniseries explores Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and Michelle’s subsequent involuntary manslaughter conviction. .

«Queer as Folk». Premiere on July 31

Queer as Folk (two new episodes streaming every Sunday) is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies (“It’s A Sin,” “Doctor Who”), exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed after a tragedy.

«P-Valley» S2. Premiere on July 3

As night falls over Chucalissa, everyone and their mothers must fight tooth and nail to survive. While some launch themselves to dangerous new heights, others hold on to their stiletto heels and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at the Pynk, Autumn and the Clifford fight for the throne as new blood rocks the locker room. Meanwhile, with the fate of the casino hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into gear. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner. Starzplay will stream a new episode every Sunday. The first season of P Valley is it availabe.

