These are the strength exercises that you should combine with your runs or walks

You run a kilometer and you already notice that you are short of breath and your legs feel heavy. Or you manage to go a little further but give up after a while. And the next day you are a mass of sores? Nice try! But if you keep this up, you’re going to quit soon. And maybe all you need is to find the right kind of training. If so, the CaCo method, which combines walking and running, is made specifically for you.

The CaCo is ideal for beginner runners – although it is not prohibited for the most experienced – but its simplicity makes it the perfect route to start in the world of running. This is a progressive method, which increases the running time and subtracts the walking time until the point of just running is reached. And the key is that the walk is at a “high” intensity, getting closer to the speed of the race, which is not so important at first, explains Ivan Vadillo, professor at the Faculty of Sciences of the Physical activity and sport at the European University.

When a person starts running, their body is usually not prepared for it at a cardiorespiratory level. Getty Images

Physical and mental adaptation guaranteed!

“Alternating walks with moments of running is an ideal resource to gain effective running time, but above all it will help both your cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems to progressively adapt to practice”, points out Julio Santamaría Fleita, a graduate in Teaching Education Physical.





read also

Fairy Macià

When a person starts running, their body is usually not prepared for it at a cardiorespiratory, muscular, joint level, and we could even say that it is not psychologically either. And, it is there that CaCo plays an important role in minimizing the risks of the “race”. “In other words, it will allow us to generate responses and adaptations in all these components little by little and above all, minimizing the risks of high impact at the joint level, demotivation and cardiac risks,” emphasizes Vadillo.

Walking and running how to do it?

As we have said before, the CaCo method is not exclusive for beginners, it can even be applied for those first days after a break caused by an injury or a vacation break. But… how can we do it if we are new to running? According to experts, it is usually started by combining between 3 and 5 minutes of walking with 1 minute of running. Obviously everything depends on the needs and objectives of each person.





read also

Diego Pastor Sanchez

“Session after session we subtract minutes walking to add them to the race time”, Santamaría details. In this way and in a sustained manner, those runners who barely manage to run 2′ before having to stop, in a few weeks are able to complete more than 30′ without having to stop, says Santamaría.

Exercise three times a week leaving at least one day off. Diego Pastor Sanchez

The objective

Running 30 minutes without stopping in a maximum of 8 weeks

Julio Santamaría, UEFA coach, pro-coach and instructor at Metropolitan Santander proposes a simple progressive training plan using the CaCo method. Ideal for those people who have never run before. Take note:

– Exercise three times a week leaving at least one day off.

– Warm-up: 5 minutes before starting (walking at a light pace)

– Cool down: 5 minutes (light walking and stretching)





read also

Roxana Ibanez Machado





The plan:

Week 1: 1 minute run – 3 minute walk (repeat 6 times) Total: 34 minutes (including warm-up and training). Week 2: 90 seconds of running – 3 minutes of walking (repeat 5 times) Total: 33 minutes. Week 3: 2 minute run – 2 minute walk (repeat 5 times) Total: 30 minutes. Week 4: 3 minute run – 2 minute walk (repeat 5 times) Total: 35 minutes. Week 5: 5 minute run – 2 minute walk (repeat 3 times) Total: 31 minutes. Week 6: 8 minute run – 2 minute walk (repeat 3 times) Total: 40 minutes. Week 7: 10 minute run – 1 minute walk (repeat 3 times) Total: 43 minutes. Week 8: 15 minute run – 1 minute walk (repeat 2 times) Total: 42 minutes. Week 9: RUN!

Your CaCo training needs reinforcement

On the other hand, as Ivan Vadillo points out, since the CaCo is an initiation method, other important physical qualities such as strength or joint mobility (flexibility) will also have to be worked on. Vadillo suggests for example: alternate a day of CaCo + a day of strength.

Combining the Caco method (which is cardiovascular) with strength exercises helps maintain and develop muscle tone, as well as build muscle mass. Having strength will also help us maintain a correct posture. Strong and toned muscles help prevent injuries both when training and in the rest of our daily activities, explains Santamaría.





read also

Roxana Ibanez Machado

From Metropolitan Santander they propose a circuit with three superseries to combine the CaCo with strength exercises. for them!:

– Sets: 4 of each superset/ Duration: 30”/ Rest: 1 minute



Video





Circuit of strength supersets to combine with walks and runs









AND DO NOT FORGET…