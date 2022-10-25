these are the sustainable shoes that succeed this 2022

Jeremy Moeller – Getty Images

Since the classic adidas Samba – essential in the wardrobes of Kaia Gerber or Kendall Jenner– to the Nike Air Jordan, the New Balance 550 or the Vans Old Skool, the sneaker silhouettes that have managed to stand out on the asphalt in recent months have been innumerable.

However, it has been an unexpected design that has managed to establish itself as one of the great winners. Among the long list of followers that he has recently gathered, icons such as Eva LongoriaOlivia Wilde, Lucy Hale or Princess Eugenia herself, confessed lover of the sneakers. We talk about Løci’s sustainable Nine sneakers.

A 100% vegan, durable and breathable unisex design, made entirely in Portugal. In addition to recycled plastic, the British sustainable label shoes have other environmentally friendly materials such as cork, in this case used for loosening in order to offer greater support and durability. As if that wasn’t enough, 10% of its profits goes to the conservation of the seas. The firm’s commitment is firm.

Løci’s Nine sneakers are available in 26 color combinations but it is the classic in white that is most demanded by the public. Although the one that combines the color black and gold in some details has also caused a furor.

Such was the impact achieved among fashion lovers, with a design that champions sustainability without giving up glamor in terms of aesthetics, that for weeks and after the continued commitment by multiple celebrities, this design was completely sold out in the web. Fortunately, today it is possible to find it in practically any color and 165 euros.

The success of this type of shoe traditionally linked to sports aesthetics is increasing and the assiduity with which celebrities from all areas resort to them, both for daytime looks and for more relevant occasions, it is the clear proof that exemplifies it.