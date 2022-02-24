These are the symptoms of Covid that are now worrying doctors

In what seems to be a relief -at least momentarily- the numbers of infections in the world after the Omicron wave, are slowing down, including Chile. The Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, maintained that the peak of this new variant in the country had already passed, placing it on February 11.

With fewer cases, the health situation should improvebut despite this, doctors and health experts have also expressed their concern about some symptoms that remain over time, and that make up what has been baptized as prolonged Covid.

In an initial report on long-term Covid-19, Britain’s National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) said that a common theme among ongoing Covid patients -some of which carry seven months or more into your illness– is that the symptoms appear in a physiological area, like the heart or lungsonly to subside and then resurface again in a different area.

According to doctors, many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 around the world they are now feeling long-term side effects from their coronavirus infection, including in children, which has been considered prolonged Covid.

According to Sean Marchese, registered nurse at the Mesothelioma Center, quoted by the Eat This, Not That! site, “many people with mild symptoms recover completely from Covid-19 after a few weeks, especially those who are vaccinated” , said.

However, he added, “prolonged Covid can make some effects persist for four weeks or more. It often manifests in older people or in people with serious medical conditions, but it can also occur in young, otherwise healthy people.”added the health expert.

According to this specialist, people who have recovered from Covid, should be vigilant if they present these symptoms that persist over time after their recovery:

-Cough

-Loss of smell or taste

-Headaches

-Sickness

-dizziness

-Muscle pains

These symptoms may persist for weeks or months after the main symptoms subside. The severity of symptoms will differ for each personso according to the specialist, “it is important to seek medical attention if any of the symptoms persist or worsen more than a few days after they start.”

According to a recent study published in the medical journal Cell, there are four factors that can be a sign of prolonged Covid, including:

The viral load in your blood.

The presence of autoantibodies, which often fight the virus.

Whether or not a patient has type 2 diabetes.

The reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus.

According to a study published in Nature Medicine, which analyzed nine studies conducted in Europe, the United States and China, which followed long-term patients, at least one in three sees your long-term health affectedwith conditions in different organs and psychological problems.

According to the researchers, the available data shows an underestimated public health emergency and governments should be more concerned and reflect on the means to address it.

There is no specific treatment for people suffering from prolonged covid. Many clinics focus on physical therapy to treat symptoms.

For this reason, the study shows that preventing death from covid-19 is not enough in terms of health and that it is necessary to deepen the research on the “long covid” and expand consultations to address their symptoms.