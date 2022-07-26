these are the symptoms that should not be ignored and require immediate medical attention

In accordance with Middlesex Health, vision loss, severe stomachaches, or chest pain are symptoms that should be attended to immediately. Meanwhile, the portal reveals other signs, which require medical insight.

Fever at high temperatures

As pointed out by the Mayo Clinicfever is the increase in temperature in the body and is due to a reaction of the immune system that is related in most cases to an infection. However, it is important to point out that there are multiple diseases that are related to this symptom.

Attention should be paid, when the temperature rises above 37 degrees, it is considered persistent, and more so if it occurs in children or babies.

A person with a fever may have chills, headache, and muscle pain. Also, lack of appetite and dehydration. For this reason, it is important not to ignore how this symptom progresses.

personality changes

The aforementioned entity specifies that personality disorders are due to behaviors and thoughts that are not favorable to health, which hinder a person’s social interaction.

That is, if you have difficulty thinking or paying attention, you should see a doctor quickly to rule out any condition.

stomach aches

The following symptoms, if persistent, require medical attention: constipation, diarrhea, severe stomach pain; or bloody stools.

Constipation is the difficulty that there is to evacuate because the feces are dry and lumpy; also, diarrhea, are watery stools that can dehydrate a person.

Difficulty breathing

If a person has difficulty breathing, it is essential to see a doctor, since it can be related to many conditions, however, the intensity of exercise, obesity, or high temperatures can cause this symptom.

Headaches

As pointed out by the US National Library of Medicine, MedlinePlus, migraine is a headache that is due to irregular brain functionwhich can be triggered by vomiting or high sensitivity to light rays.

These pains usually occur between 10 and 45 years of age, which in some cases are genetic, with the female gender being the most affected.

The main causes of migraine to be highlighted is that it is due to stress; to pungent odors such as colognes or perfumes; to excessive alcohol consumption; or anxiety, among others.

It is important to understand that anxiety in some people is diagnosed as a disorder that harms a person’s daily life, and needs the accompaniment of a therapist.

Gastroesophageal reflux

For example, this condition causes inflammation in the membrane that covers the esophagus as stomach acid frequently passes through the connecting tube from the stomach and mouth. The main symptoms are impediment to eating, asthma, chest pain, difficulty sleeping, among others.

Gastroesophageal reflux can be due to satiety that has no explanation, that is, it does not produce appetite.

sudden weight loss

Added to this is unexplained weight loss, which can have multiple causes, including cancer, liver disease, depression and diabetes, for example.

Diabetes is a disease that can appear at any age, which consists of the lack of production and insulin from the pancreas, or the cells’ resistance to it. Likewise, depression is a disorder that affects a person’s thoughts and behavior, impacting their environment.