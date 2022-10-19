These are the ten best rated Spanish public and private hospitals

Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, Hospital Clínic in Barcelona, ​​Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón in Madrid, Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre and Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron are the five public hospitals with the best reputation in Spain, according to the eighth edition of the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS), presented this Tuesday at a press conference.

Completing the list of the ten most reputable public hospitals are the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital in Valencia, the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid, the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville, the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital and the San Carlos Clinical Hospital. from Madrid. The top 10 of this edition is the same as the last edition.

1 La Paz University Hospital 10,000 two Hospital Clinic of Barcelona 8,559 3 Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón 8,507 4 University Hospital October 12 8,452 5 Vall D’Hebron University Hospital 7,980 6 University Hospital I Polytechnic La Fe 6,706 7 Ramón y Cajal University Hospital 6,650 8 Virgen Del Rocío University Hospital 6,433 9 Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital 6,136 10 San Carlos Clinical Hospital 5,456

One of the novelties of this edition is that its the first time that MRS has made a specific ranking for each autonomous community in which the leading hospitals of the different Spanish regions are distinguished in each one of the clinical services.

In relation to the private hospitals According to MRS, the University of Navarra Clinic, Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, HM Sanchinarro/Clara Campal University Hospital, Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospital, Teknon-Quirónsalud Medical Center, Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, and Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital have the best reputation. , Hospital Universitario HM Montepríncipe, Hospital Ruber Internacional and Hospital Universitari Quirón Dexeus.

1 Navarra University Clinic 10,000 two University Hospital Quirónsalud Madrid 6,832 3 Hm Sanchinarro University Hospital / Clara Campal 6,359 4 Sanitas La Zarzuela University Hospital 6,356 5 Teknon Medical Center – Quirónsalud 6,299 6 Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital 6,139 7 Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona 5,957 8 Hm Montepríncipe University Hospital 5,433 9 Ruber International Hospital 5,311 10 Quirón Dexeus University Hospital 5,207

The MRS is an independent study that analyzes the reputation of all Spanish health. To achieve this, this study evaluates the actors of its health system based on two assessments.

First of all, it takes into account the opinion of more than 6,000 professionals doctors, nurses, hospital managers, pharmaceutical company directors, members of the public health administration at provincial and regional level, hospital pharmacy managers, patient associations, nursing managers and journalists specialized in health. This opinion is based on different reputation variables for hospital services, for pharmaceutical companies and for the best medicines.

The second part of the study is the analysis of 3,010 care quality and performance indicators targets for hospitals and 2,912 clinical services.

By specialties



Regarding the 26 specialized clinical services analysed, the Hospital La Paz de Madrid leads the ranking in 12 of them; the Barcelona Clinic in six; the Gregorio Marañón of Madrid in three; the Vall D’Hebron in Barcelona in two; the October 12 Hospital in two; and the Ramón y Cajal in one.

Specifically, La Paz enjoys a greater reputation in Allergology, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, Surgical Medical Dermatology, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Internal Medicine, Otorhinolaryngology, Paediatrics, Rheumatology and other non-medical services. collected on the monitor. The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona prevails in Digestive System, General Surgery and Digestive System, Hematology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Urology. The Gregorio Marañón stands out for its Hospital Pharmacy, Psychiatry and Radiodiagnosis services; while the Vall D’Hebron in Neurology and Medical Oncology; the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Intensive Medicine and Pulmonology; and the Ramón y Cajal of Madrid in Ophthalmology.

by teams



But the classification also distinguishes professional teams. Regarding the ranking of hospitals with best management teams According to hospital directors and managers, the first place is occupied by the La Paz University Hospital, followed by the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, the Barcelona Clinic, the Gregorio Marañón and the 12 de Octubre.

Furthermore, in the ranking of hospitals with the best nurse direction According to nursing managers, La Paz leads the list, followed by the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, the Clínic, the Gregorio Marañón and Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau.

The ranking has a Advisory Board made up of the presidents of the General Councils of Doctors and Nurses, Patient Associations and Health Journalists, as well as prestigious people with extensive experience in positions of responsibility in Spanish health.