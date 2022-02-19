These are the theories about the death of hundreds of birds in Mexico

Almost 100 birds fall dead in Mexico due to electric shock 0:50

(CNN) — A flock of hundreds of birds rushed to the ground in front of a house. Corpses lie strewn across the street, birds dead from the impact.

That’s the image a handful of people woke up to in Chihuahua, Mexico, on February 7.

Millions of people around the world saw the massacre firsthand when the security camera footage was released, but it left people with more questions than answers.

Why did the birds crash?

“The cause of this strange and troubling incident is honestly anyone’s guess,” said Carlos Botero, an assistant professor of biology at Washington University in St. Louis.

The images did not show the entire flock of birds, but Botero hypothesized that they might have flown through a cloud of deadly chemicals. Autopsies will have to be performed on the dead birds to determine if that was the case, he said.

Botero added that a predator could also have sent the birds flying in a frenzy.

Richard Broughton, an ornithologist at the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, was almost certain the maneuver was to avoid a predator such as a peregrine falcon.

“Thrushes form tight flocks, called ‘whispers’, that swarm in the sky to try and confuse the falcon so it can’t pick a target,” Broughton explains via email.

To combat this strategy, the falcon dives directly into the flock of birds to separate a target, Broughton explained. When this happens, the thrushes try to avoid it.

In the video, viewers are likely to see the birds trying to escape from a predator that attacked them from above, he said. The birds headed down, but some couldn’t get up fast enough, Broughton added.

Assuming the 7:42 p.m. local time on the video is accurate, the birds likely emerged from their overnight roost nearby, said Andrew Farnsworth, senior research associate at the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology in Ithaca. , New York.

In addition to the predator theory, Farnsworth suggested that another possibility is that a loud noise startled the birds. This has happened in the past with other species, he said.

How common is this behavior?

It’s very rare for birds to crash to the ground, and it’s not normal behavior, Botero said.

There are other cases of birds dying from sudden crashes, Farnsworth said.

In 1999, about 110 king eiders, a type of large sea duck, were found dead on Canada’s Baffin Island. There were no obstacles in their way, so it is likely that they crashed due to poor visibility, which could be attributed to cataracts in their eyes, according to a study.

In 1985 and 2003, dozens of dead geese were found in the fields of southern Manitoba, Canada. The researchers initially thought that they had been poisoned, but the serious injuries that the geese presented suggested that they could have become disoriented on moonless nights or have been frightened by an electrical storm.

What are these birds?

Experts identified the birds as yellow-headed cowbirds, migratory birds that live in the wetlands of western and prairie North America. In winter they form large flocks, which is what was captured on video.

eBird, an online database of bird observations, from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, tracks the migration pattern of these birds on a map as they fly south to Mexico over the winter and then return to the United States. United States and Canada during the summer. At the time the images were recorded, most of the birds were in Mexico, with a few scattered in the southwestern United States.