These are the threats to the world economy from the war in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine.

The war in ukraine and the rise in the price of raw materials threaten a World economy still not recovered from the crisis of the covid-19 and represent a cold water jug in early 2022. A RECOVERY AT RISK? “The war came at a time when Europe and the United States took advantage of a excellent recovery”, points out Jacob Kirkegaard, from the German Marshall Fund think tank. In just two weeks, the Russian invasion “greatly increased” risksrecognized on Thursday the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagard. The monetary institution reduced its growth forecast for the Euro zone in 2022, to 3.7%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) He also warned that he will lower his. The rating agency S&PGlobal predicted a 0.7 point decline in world growth down to 3.4%, due to the foreseeable fall in Russian GDP and the energy prices.

The war in ukraine could cost theto European Union (EU) 175,000 million euros ($192 billion) for energy prices, the refugee reception and budget support, according to Jean-Pisani Ferry, an economist at the Bruegel institute. But Kirkegaard is not afraid big recessions, but rather a stagflation, a phenomenon which combines stagnant growth with a high inflation. WHY ARE PRICES INCREASING? This inflation It has been persistent for a year. It was initially linked to the rupture of the chains suppliedor, but now it is due to the rise in the price of raw Materials, that strains the production costs of companies and the power purchasing power of households. “We are faced with a oil crisisto which is added a gas crisis and one electricity crisis. This coincidence has never been seen before”, states Thomas Pellerin-Carlin, from the Jacques Delors European Institute. The president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, indicated that each increase in 10 oil dollars represents 0.1 points less growth and 0.2 more inflation. His country recorded 7.9% inflation in February. Beyond the hydrocarbonsthe aluminum pricesnickel, wheat and corn, among others, are also they shot. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, even warned against the boomerang effect ofs western sanctions against your country. Most sectors are affected by the price increase. For example, in Spain they have already closed steel plants and, in general, the heating, travel and feeding they are getting more and more expensive.