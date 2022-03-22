these are the three actresses who will present the awards

A trio of comedians have finally accepted one of the least desirable jobs in Hollywood: to be the emcees of the 94th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Through humor and greater audience participation (the chosen film will be announced on Twitter via the ‘hashtag’ #OscarsFanFavorite), the Academy seeks to recover the magnet lost last year, when the retransmission obtained the lowest audience ratings of your story.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall They will present a segment each of the three hours that the awards ceremony will last, broadcast by the ABC network. They will be the first presenters since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took over for the second year in a row. Since then the position has not found any candidates: Kevin Hart was chosen in 2019 but fell after the controversy over his homophobic comments on social networks, replaced by a short presentation of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph. And in 2021 Regina King made a powerful but short inauguration speech. Among the options for 2022, producer Will Packer was looking for a fourth presenter in Jon Hamm (‘Mad Men’) who, according to ‘The New York Times’, did not accept.

Chris Rock or Steve Martin were also on the list, in their case to repeat the role of host, that difficult but key slot for the virality of the best moments, such as Ellen DeGeneres’ famous selfie with the big stars in 2014. Finally they will take the baton three of the best-known faces of comedy in the United States, with experience as presenters at awards shows (Schumer, MTV in 2015; Hall, Black Entertainment Television in 2019) and television programs (Sykes at Fox).

Wanda Sykes: From the National Security Agency to Hollywood

Protagonist, creator and screenwriter of the series ‘The Upshaw Family’ (Netflix), Wanda Sykes (1964) has a long career in film (‘Monster in Law’, ‘Down to Earth’), television (‘The Good Fight’, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Black-ish’, ‘The New Adventures of Old Christine ‘) and voicing animated characters (‘UglyDolls’). Of his 14 Emmy nominations, he won one in 1999 as a writer on The Chris Rock Show. In 2009, he premiered his own ‘talk show’ on the Fox network, although it only lasted a few months. A year earlier, Sykes came out of the closet by appearing at a demonstration against Proposition 8, a referendum in California that eliminated the right to same-sex marriage, ultimately dismissed by the US Supreme Court. She also collaborates with PETA and the Ruth Ellis Center to help homeless youth from the LGBTI community. Before turning to comedy, she worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency and says that if she weren’t an actress, she would be a chef. Sykes he plays drumsis passionate about tennis and never misses the US Open. He met his wife on a ferry between New York and Fire Island. in 2006. Together they spend every summer in France.

Amy Schumer: the ‘pisacarcos’ humor and past braking

After 12 Emmy nominations, Amy Schumer (1981) finally won in 2015 for her ‘show’ on Comedy Central. “I love acting. I studied theater at university and never thought about doing stand-up shows, but it happened. So this role comes very naturally to me. I like people to see this other part of me. I was worried that it might distract viewers, but I think it hasn’t happened & rdquor ;, says the actress about her role in the drama ‘The Humans’. In her next project, the actress who usually overwhelms with a ‘pisacharcos’ humor and always past the brakes returns to comedy with the series ‘Life & Beth’, which she writes and stars in as she did with the film ‘Trainwreck’, directed by Judd Apatow in 2015. A year later he published his memoirs and in 2018 he made his Broadway debut with ‘Meteor Shower’. Second cousin of Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, the actress grew up between Manhattan and Long Island. Of a Jewish father, she claims to have suffered anti-Semitism in her childhood. “Between my last movie and the new series I think I’m going to get off to a good start in 2022. Then people get tired of the overexposure so I’ll go back into hiding like I did for a couple of years. That is my lesson learned & rdquor ;.

Regina Hall: the actress who could not become a nun

In addition to starring in ‘Girls Trip’, a film produced by Will Packer, in turn producer of this new Oscar ceremony, Regina Hall (1970) has put critics in the pocket with films like ‘Support the Girls’, ‘ Master’ and ‘Honk for Jesus’, ‘Save Your Soul’, these last two premiered at the Sundance Festival. Before her indie hits, she worked on such popular titles as the ‘Ally McBeal’ or ‘Law & Order’ series, as well as on four of the six ‘Scary Movie’ installments. She studied Journalism at New York University but acting came her way in the mid 90’s and she has never left her since. At 40, after a tough sentimental breakup, she tried to pursue a desire that she already had in adolescence: get into nun. She was not accepted because she was too old (the limit of the Catholic congregation that interested her is 39). “I never thought of leaving anything, but of walking towards something. At that time I did not notice my career or sex. She simply believed that being a nun she would find peace & rdquor ;, declares the actress in an interview with ‘The New York Times’ in which she laments the difficulties of black actors in Hollywood.

