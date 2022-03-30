These are the three free PS Plus games to download in April on PlayStation 5 and PS4

Cards, role-playing and action and cartoons star in the incentives of the Sony subscription service.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 30, 2022, 18:00 7 comments

PlayStation has confirmed today the three video games available to download this month of April with PS Plus subscription. And there have been no surprises, they are exactly the three titles leaked this Tuesday: Hood: Outlaws and Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and Slay the Spire.

There are still several days to discover the March gamesHood: Outlaws and Legends was released in the first half of 2021, proposing a intense and violent PvPvE multiplayer heist video game in the Middle Ages, in which players have to fight each other by moving stealthily to steal great treasures. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is a remastering of the action-adventure title starring SpongeBob, Patrick and other characters from the Nickelodeon series, with improved graphics, new multiplayer mode and extra content. Finally, Slay the Spire invites players to create a unique deck of cards in a roguelike proposal full of strange creatures and relics of immense power.

In Spain, players have a fourth game to download that emerged within PS Talents. This is the first chapter of Twogether: Project Indigos, which takes players to Hexacells, a clandestine research laboratory with children who possess supernatural powers, in an adventure full of puzzles.

Last Chance for March Games

Users will be able to download these video games from April 5. Before, on the 4th, they will leave the Ark service: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (only for PS5) and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to your game library, so those interested in giving it a try still have several days of margin. On the other hand, it is said that Persona 5 will leave the PS Plus Collection on May 11.

New to PS Plus on April 5

They leave PS Plus on April 4 Ghost of Tsushima: Legends



ARK: Survival Evolved



ghosthunter



Team Sonic Racing

PlayStation Plus has been the protagonist this week for its merger with PS Now, giving way from June to a new three-tier subscription service. Essential, the equivalent of the current PS Plus; Extra, with an additional catalog of 400 games for PS4 and PS5; and Premium, with all of the above and 340 more classics from previous consoles.

