Shopping is not a simple and immediate activity as it might appear at first sight. Finding the balance between a healthy and inexpensive diet can sometimes get in the way. We wonder if it is worth spending more on organic or zero-kilometer products, for example. Or whether it is convenient to buy expiring products to be consumed immediately, or fresh vegetables at the market rather than already washed and packaged. But in reality, the rules for planning a diet that makes both the wallet and our body happy are very simple. Let’s see some of them.

These are the three simple rules for an expense that is good for your wallet to eat healthy while spending less

If we are not among the lucky ones who have the opportunity to grow vegetables in our own garden, we will have to resign ourselves to shopping at the supermarket. But let’s not be tempted by the first super offer, take three pay two that we see flashing in front of us. There are some objective rules to follow to eat healthy without spending a fortune. These are the three simple rules for an expense that is good for your wallet to eat healthy while spending less.

Buy only seasonal products

When it comes to fruit and vegetables, buying seasonal products is a winning move on all fronts. In fact, seasonal products cost much less than off-season products, which must be imported from afar, or grown in controlled closed environments. In addition, off-season products are often not particularly tasty or nutrient-rich, as well as being generally more polluting. Buying seasonal products is therefore a wise move for our body, for our wallet and for the environment.

Do not buy packaged or processed products

Another rule that is good for the body and the wallet is to limit the purchase of packaged products. For example, instead of buying the salad in a pre-washed and cut bag, it is better to buy a loose head of salad directly. Not only is it cheaper, it is also less polluting, with less packaging. The same goes for snacks and sweets as well. Better to buy a cake mix than a pre-made cake, for example.

Prepare in large quantities and freeze

If we find a really good offer, let’s not miss it, and we also buy a large quantity of the product if it is a freezable food. Wise use of the freezer can go a long way in helping us eat healthier, keep our wallet happy, and waste less time in the kitchen. A good trick to not waste hours and hours in the kitchen are in fact the frozen single portions, ready to serve in a few minutes.