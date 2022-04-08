These are the three technologies of the SpaceX Falcon9 that you have in your car

In these, and unlike the historical Apollo missions, but also the most modern Space Shuttle missions, its control post draws attention for centralize all commands on the three touch screens that the astronauts have before them. They don’t need more, the handling of the ship is done through those monitors that, along with the peculiar space suits (also designed by Musk who even wants to market), have been the most talked about in recent missions.

Of these 115 missions, three correspond to the Falcon Heavy and one to the suborbital test of the Crew Dragon exhaust system. Or what is the same; the Falcon 9 has carried out a total of 111 orbital missions in a row without a single failure. This, as Elon Musk, the founder of the Space X company, has already stressed on different occasions, has a lot to do with the technologies that equip our own cars. Specifically, those used by Tesla models.

At this point in the year, Space X’s Falcon 9 has already flown six missions. And all of them successfully. The recovery of a first stage is no longer news, especially when there are already four units that have reached the magical figure of ten missions. But, as if that were not enough, with these six missions, SpaceX has already made 115 successive launches since 2016.

What our car shares with the Falcon 9

The engines of the space launchers, which put satellites into orbit, and have carried out and carry out missions to supply and transport astronauts to space stations, such as the International Space Station, the Chinese Tiangong, or the old Russian Mir, which was destroyed in a controlled manner in 2001, use solid and liquid fuels. The latter, used by SpaceX, are the most common due to their efficiency and safety.

In this sense, and as one of the great assets of what are the most modern cars, especially pure electric ones, we have technologies that are either already used in these orbital missions, or are close to being equipped. The most specific, and the one that concerns us, has to do precisely and how could it be otherwise, with Tesla.

autopilot sensors

Driver assistance systems can save lives. And that is what Tesla (or Elon Musk) has wanted to do to equip its cars as it is done with the Falcon 9. It is what it has to do, for example, with the famous case of the American firm’s Autopilot, although there are also other brands that have already incorporated it, and that it even looks better than the first one.

However, when it comes to space launchers, you have the autopilot function that is what the Crew Dragon capsule travels on. Thus, for example, in certain cars we have processors which is used in the same Falcon 9.

The car has sensors and up to 3 LIDAR to offer autopilot functions. The ship has, of course, a manual mode and, in fact, one of the parts of the mission is to validate its correct operation for which the astronauts will take the controls of the capsule twice. Thanks to this technology, the car is capable of performing a wide variety of maneuversfrom parking or staying in the lane (even in curves or roundabouts) to other more complex ones such as overtaking on the motorway or taking an exit when the route that we mark in the browser so requires.

joystick controls

One of the most interesting data of the project is the one that refers to the controls for the Crew Dragon who are totally away from the control panels of the space missions of years ago. In fact, now they do it by presenting all the information and parameters on a triple touch screen.

That touch screen is controlled by an interface created with javascript and that makes use of the Open Source Chromium project to display the information and allow that touch interaction with all the controls. Although most of the maneuvers that the Crew Dragon performs are intended to be performed autonomously, this screen offers the alternative in case they had to take manual control.

Your touch screen

Among its strongest points, and which makes itself look very good to see, the ship also has a special configuration of the command module of the Dragon capsule, in which the two SpaceX NASA cosmonauts travel. And yes, in cases like the Tesla Model S (saving distances), the technology used for its touch screens has a lot to do with both situations.

Thus, it is the same principle that is used in the Tesla, whose enormous 15-inch center screen controls the vast majority of the car’s parameters… even the rear-view mirrors can be adjusted from the monitor!