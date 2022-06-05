These are the ‘tips’ to live better, according to an expert

Living better is the dream of many people, but achieving this goal is not so easy and for this reason the Colombian writer, Andrés Londoño, revealed the best tips to achieve it:

1. Recognize that we are three-dimensional: the recognition of the three-dimensionality of the individual potentiates life. Nothing that does not know all its parts can reach its maximum potential, that is why it is important to recognize “that we are three-dimensional to take us to our maximum potential, recognize that we are more than body and brain and understand that if I know myself, I magnify myself, I do the right thing, I fulfill my purpose and I act with wisdom, I make myself whole”, assures the author in his book ‘He blew my lid: 5 basic principles for fullness‘.

2. Have an awareness applied to success: If you develop the ability to understand how essential and easy it is to succeed, understanding that you are above your mind, and that you have the ability to decide what to do, when to do it and why to do it, you will achieve your goals. “Success in the end means being smarter than our minds and brains. They are going to distract us from our goals all the time,” he says.

In the book “Awareness applied to success”, Londoño in a clear, precise language, and based on practical and everyday examples, manages to contribute both on the road to success and towards fulfillment.

3. Betting on living from the inside: connecting from the inside to live from the essence, being more aware in each act, thinking and reflecting on the aspects of life help to live better. This tip is found more extensively in the book ‘Butterflies of my mind: 30 principles to grow in being’.

4. Find balance as a couple: If something contributes to the happiness of the human being, it is “with whom we share our life and how we do it, the essential principles to achieve it are good communication, intimacy, teamwork, fidelity, romance, managing our finances and Spirituality”. The book ‘It’s not easy, but it’s worth it: Testimony of a happy marriage’leads to a deep level of a different love: from the spirit and not a physical or mental love.

5. Change perspective on success: success is easier than you think and thinking that way will make the process easier, “if you think it’s easy, it will be,” says the expert.

In the book ‘Let’s talk about successthe author extends the invitation to have a fresh and fun conversation about one of the most difficult and extensive topics in life: success.

6. Flow with life: According to Andrés, the human being is in constant discussion with existence: due to the rain, due to gravity or the temperament of people, among thousands of other things. For this reason, he invites us to reflect more deeply on the reality of life and on its existence in order to raise the level of consciousness and contribute to the greatest search of the human being: fulfillment.

In the text ‘Blew my cover 2: a deeper revelation’ you can see life totally different.

7. Understand the principles: For Londoño, the importance of the principles lies in the fact that “if we understand and apply them, the results will be positive by aligning ourselves with the natural flow of creation, which is perfect and designed for fulfillment, while the opposite of the flow naturally carries adverse results. This is evidenced in his book365 principles and thoughts for comprehensive success’in which he shares in a simple way each principle or thought in the form of a sentence, so that they can be read as many times as necessary until they are memorized and installed in the subconscious.

8. Break resistance: learning to manage the will, having self-control, is the only thing that will be able to lead people to achieve what they set out to do.

In book’Break resistance: A book for people who want to achieve great results’Andrés Londoño invites people to stop being victims and take responsibility for their own success.