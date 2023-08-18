These are the topics that are trending today in Apple United States

If you don’t know what else to listen to, this list will help you not get lost in Apple’s wide variety of podcasts and music. (infobay)

Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it is easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, it has become easier to keep up with the most popular of the moment.

And the thing is that Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can check out the news and topics that are captivating the American public.

1. Rich Man North of Richmond

oliver anthony music

The theme by Oliver Anthony Music remains in the first place.

2. Fukumin

3. Call your friends

4. Last Night

morgan wallen

What was a huge hit by Morgan Wallen is losing its place in the list of most listened songs. Today it is at the 4th position, while in the last count it was at 3rd.

5. Meltdown (feat. Drake)

travis scott

Meltdown (feat. Drake) This ranking opens today. Travis Scott’s hit is giving a lot to talk about. Catchy, classy and full of potential… what more could you ask for in a song?

6. I know?

7. Paint the Town Red

doja cat

Doja Cat’s new hit continues its unstoppable rise up the charts. Presently, it has moved up from the 10th position yesterday to the 7th position.

8. Kelowna

9. Telekinesis (feat. SZA & Future)

travis scott

Travis Scott’s most recent single is already emerging as a new classic. Telekinesis (feat. SZA & Future) Enter today with a strong foothold in the list of most listened songs on this streaming platform.

10. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple is looking to dominate the streaming war as well. (Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via Reuters)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software and also provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the most attractive and valuable in the world for many years.

one of its services apple musicwhich allows its over 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its peers like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

With regard to its main advantages or disadvantages compared to its biggest competitor, one of the most important differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality is 320Kbps, in manzenita’s company it is 24bits / 192kHz; At minimum Apple can reach 256Kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitors, in addition to the fact that you can access the Manzanita service. live radio and Apple-exclusive digital stations from around the world.

Among other features that it provides to the users is Apple Music Sing top charts to see the ranking of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the ability to listen to music with the other person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documentaries on the platform.

