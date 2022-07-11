These are the trendy hairstyles of ‘Generation Z’, according to TikTok users

Young people who belong to the ‘Generation Z’ are characterized by being extremely nostalgic. They want everything related to the 90s and 2000s back and that is how they show it on TikTok, one of their favorite social networks. Today we present the five most desired updos of the moment:

The singer Natalia Lacunza wears a ‘mullet’. /



@natalialacunza



This most characteristic haircut of the 80s returned to our lives last summer. A year later we see that it continues to rise. ‘Celebrities’ like Miley Cyrus or Natalia Lacunza wear the ‘mullet’ to perfection.

This hairstyle has the uniqueness of showing off the top part of the hair and the sides shorter than the nape part. Generally, it is complemented with extremely short bangs. In addition, it is one of those cuts that suits any type of hair.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing her ‘Bubble Ponies’. /



@oliviarodrigo



Any type of hairstyle that includes braids is always a good option to go back to the 2000s. It is characterized by being youthful and carefree, and TikTok has brought it back.

Both in the front part of the hair and interspersed, the mini braids already stood out in the 90s. Currently figures such as Dua Lipa or Olivia Rodrigo wear them 24/7, being two great references in everything related to the aesthetics of the 2000s.

Another of the TikTok collectibles, the ‘Bubble Ponies’, is very easy to recreate. It is about collecting two high pigtails with the front locks. Afterwards, the strands are interspersed with small rubber bands creating a kind of “small bubbles”.

‘Euphoria’ actress Barbie Ferreira with a ‘Spicy bun’. /



@barbieferreira



It was popularized in the 90s as an elegant and informal updo. This year TikTok has brought it back and celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Hunter Schafer or Barbie Ferreira are opting for it.

It is a bun-shaped hairstyle with the ends sticking out in a messy way. Thus, those who opt for this trend break the formalism of the updo itself.

Cara Delevingne with a ‘Hair blowout’. /



@caradelevingne



With the nostalgia of series like ‘Friends’, ‘Generation Z’ has brought back the ‘Hair Blowout’, so characteristic at that time. Rachel Green’s well-known mane is now worn by ‘celebrities’ such as model Cara Delevingne.

It’s about adding a lot of volume, especially to the ends. It is constructed by dividing the hair in two with the parting in the middle and curving the strands outwards.

Actress Zendaya with a perfect low ponytail. /



@zendaya



The elegance of the low ponytail has once again become a trend among the youngest. It’s a simple updo that figures like ‘Euphoria’ actress Zendaya have worn in several of her premieres, although TikTok has shown us that this classic updo can be worn more casually.

Generally, it is achieved thanks to long hair. It is recommended that the hair is worked, as smooth as possible, so that it is completely polished. It is made by picking it up with a rubber band on the nape of the neck.

If you are one of those nostalgic people, with these five collections you will relive the nineties and the beginning of the “two thousand”. Two decades that are undoubtedly revolutionizing TikTok.