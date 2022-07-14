These are the twelve provinces of Ecuador that receive the most money from remittances | Reports | News

The flow of remittances that entered the provinces of Azuay, Cañar, Loja and Zamora Chinchipe (region Austrian of the country) amounted to 369.7 million dollars in the first quarter of 2022, 34.4% more than in the same period of 2021 ($275.1 million).

The second geographical area of ​​the country where the reception of remittances from abroad increased the most was the Sierra Center Northwhich includes Bolívar, Carchi, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Imbabura, Pichincha, Tungurahua and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, which together received 336.2 million dollars, a figure that represented an increase of 33.6% compared to that recorded in the first quarter of 2021 ($251.7 million).

The third region where they increased the most was the Amazonwhich includes Morona Santiago, Napo, Orellana, Pastaza and Sucumbíos, in which they entered together 25.6 million dollars, an amount 13.4% higher than that registered in the first quarter of 2021 ($22.55 million).

In the provinces of Coastal and Insular region (El Oro, Esmeraldas, Galápagos, Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí and Santa Elena) there was a marginal increase of 0.18%, from $371.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $372.05 million in the same period this year.

The territorial division is in accordance with how the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE) presents its quarterly remittance bulletins.

A national level entered 1,103.6 million dollars in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.8% in relation to the value observed in the first quarter of 2021 ($920.8 million). “Remittance flows have been consolidated as a permanent entry of foreign currency and support for the dollarization scheme of the Ecuadorian economy,” indicates the ECB.

The The ten provinces that registered a greater increase in remittances were Azuay, Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Chimborazo, Bolívar, Zamora Chinchipe, Galápagos, Sucumbíos, Carchi and Pastaza..

And from the Litoral region they only rose in Guayas (3.32%), while they fell in Santa Elena, Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Cañar, Tungurahua, Los Ríos, Manabí and El Oro.

Segundo Camino, analyst and professor at the Universidad de Especialidades Espiritu Santo (UEES), indicates that The provinces where the arrival of remittances has increased the most were the ones that participated most actively in the stoppage from June 13 to 30 last.. “They are more affected by the issue of migration, and this is due to unemployment.”

One of the premises is that the inhabitants of the provinces that received the most are migrating more to countries on the continent, such as the United States, the main source of money that reaches Ecuador.

“People from the Sierra Norte, Central and Sur and from the Amazon are leaving the country because in those areas there is more pronounced unemployment; To this are added the problems in the countryside, due to the lack of attention, even affecting the migration of young people to the cities. They may be taking advantage of the tourist visa they have to enter the United States, so they stay working and send remittances, or they also leave illegally through coyoteros.”

In the Sierra and Amazon region, there is only a reduction in remittances received in the provinces of Cañar and Tungurahua.

Luis Espinosa Goded, analyst and professor at the Universidad San Francisco de Quito, affirms that it is necessary to look at the destination countries of this migration of Ecuadorians abroad.

Remittances that arrived from the United States rose 35% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021. It is the third where they increased the most, of the twenty nations that have historically been the main source of remittances that arrive in Ecuador , only surpassed by Panama (64%) and the United Kingdom (51%).

“In the US, a certain liquidity was generated when the thousand-dollar check was distributed so that its citizens cope with the health crisis during the pandemic. So, part of those resources has come directly to Ecuador from the Ecuadorians who live in that country and send their relatives,” says Espinosa Goded.

One explanation, adds the specialist, regarding the increase in remittances arriving from the United Kingdom would be that with Brexit (as the process of leaving this country from the European Union is known) it is likely that more Ecuadorians living in the United States . or right here in Ecuador have found a job in that island power. “Now that migrants of European nationality can no longer be there, like the Poles, well, it is likely that more Ecuadorians have entered to occupy those places.”

At the national level, however, there is a reduction of 8.75% in what was received during the first quarter of this year compared to the fourth and last quarter of 2021 (1,209.5 million dollars).

The decrease “would be attributed to the fall in final consumption of US, Spanish, Italian households, among others; by the increase in the general level of prices, with the consequent loss of purchasing power; in addition to the economic contraction derived from the health pandemic and the collateral effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine which began at the end of February 2022″, according to the ECB bulletin.

These are factors that will have an even greater impact on the second quarter of this year (for which data has not yet been released), predict the analysts consulted.

Camino indicates that the labor market has begun to deteriorate in developed countries. “There is no longer as much work as there was in the middle of the pandemic, when the United States began to deliver bonds, which meant that the citizens of that country did not work, positions that were occupied by migrant workers.”

The latter has been reversed since the US is no longer delivering these bonds to its population, adds Camino.

“The issue of migration is obviously tied to the job opportunities they have in each of the provinces. The issue is that most of the provinces of the Sierra Central and Amazon have little industrialization; there are great social inequalities, which means that certain priorities that the indigenous people raised during the strike are not addressed,” says Camino.

The absence of quality universities, lack of large companies and access to basic services ends up affecting these provinces. “Most of the companies are based in Guayas and Pichincha. Another part of the business agglomeration is in Azuay, El Oro, Manabí and Tungurahua a little. The rest of the Sierra and the Amazon do not have a strong business apparatus”.

The consequence is that these settlers first migrate to the largest cities in the country or abroad in search of jobs.

Espinosa stresses that it is possible that the arrival of remittances will be reduced during the second quarter of this year, which will be officially known in September, when the ECB issues the statistics corresponding to that period.

“Now that inflation is rising, which affects the poorest, it is likely that it will go down, since migrants first have to cover their needs in the United States and then they can think about sending to Ecuador, and it is difficult for them. And in Europe, like Spain or Italy, there are economies that are not recovering that much either…”, affirms the specialist.

Remittances arriving from Russia fell 62.2%; from Bolivia, 30.5%; from Switzerland, 14.4%; from Spain, 9.8%; from Argentina, 9.6%; from France, 8.3%, and from Italy, 5.3%. They are the countries from which the list of twenty nations that are the main source of money income to Ecuador via remittances fell the most.

“The data confirms that the economic situation in Spain and Italy is tougher: their inhabitants have not received the checks that the United States gave, there is a wage freeze and these people have been able to send less money, because they suffer the consequences of the crisis and the pandemic,” says Espinosa.

Remittances boosted the consumption of Ecuadorian households

The Ecuadorian economy grew 3.8% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The sending of remittances had its impact on this positive variation.

The Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE) indicates that the 3.8% increase in gross domestic product (GDP) was driven by the final consumption of households (6.7%), final consumption of the Government (6.5%) and gross fixed capital formation (4.0%), which is public and private investment.

Regarding the first aspect,the behavior of household consumption in the first quarter of 2022 responded to the increase in remittances, imports and consumer loans”, states the ECB report.

“This quarter reached a higher level compared to previous years, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. It should be noted that the sustained recovery of household consumption has been a fundamental element in the performance of the economy, since it represents more than 60% of GDP,” the bulletin mentions. (YO)