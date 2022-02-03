Today more than ever we must pay attention to nutrition, many times guilty of uncertain and shaky health. Fortunately, there is a lot of information that keeps us informed of what could prove to be healthy choices for our body. Once the diet was healthier and more natural than the modern one, despite some advantages that the latter offers.

Old and new power

Once we went to the countryside to choose a hen for Sunday lunch, while today we go to the supermarket. It is unthinkable for us to buy a hen, skin it and prepare it as it once was. This is what the food industries do for us. This is the case with many products, even those that are ready-made and which only need to be cooked or heated. Of course, elements are added that serve to give flavor and texture to food.

These are the unsuspected foods that would skyrocket cholesterol and increase the risk of heart attack

Among these we find the poor egg yolk. It is industrially prepared by separating the egg white from the red, which is pasteurized and then dehydrated. In this way it can also be kept for 12 months. It is often used together with lecithin which acts as a binder between fatty substances and water, which otherwise would remain separate.

Thanks to lecithin it is mainly used to prepare various types of sauces, different creams and mayonnaise. But precisely because of its ability to give body and density to products, it is also used in ice cream, sorbet excluded. In pastry it is used in the preparation of bases, such as custard, chantilly and English, sponge cake. On bread it is widely used to give browning and crunchiness to the crust.

Many do not know it but these are the unsuspected foods that require our attention. Egg yolk powder, although very versatile for the food industry, contains a high cholesterol content, more than fresh egg yolk. The powder contains 2800mg of cholesterol per 100g of product. While the fresh yolk contains 1232mg, that is less than half. The cooked chicken liver contains about 4 times less than the powdered egg yolk. On the other hand, an omelette, mullet or bottarga have about 7 times less.

Consequences on health

Cholesterol introduced with food is a possible cause of progressive blockage of the arteries. An accumulation on the walls of the arteries, which in severe cases can even lead to a heart attack.

Lack of physical activity and being overweight could also lead to an increase in cholesterol. The most worrying thing, however, is that the increase in cholesterol in the body does not give particular symptoms, so you can have it without knowing it. For this reason it is even more important to be careful not to abuse these products. While exquisite on the palate, they could be a little less so for health. A check-up by the doctor could really tell us how much cholesterol we have in our body.

