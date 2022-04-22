these are the vaccination stations and points throughout the city

At a press conference this Friday, April 22, the Government of Mexico City announced that Vaccines against Covid-19 will be applied in the CDMX metro. The program will start at ten stations, chosen according to the “demand and affluence”explained Eduardo Clark, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation.

The metro stations where the vaccines against Covid-19 will be placed are:





Furthermore, Clark revealed that Vaccines against Covid-19 will also be applied in CDMX markets and tianguis. In total, according to Clark, there are 122 mobile vaccine application points throughout the city: 10 metro stations, 88 public spaces such as tianguis, markets and even commercial chains such as Bodega Aurrerá, and 24 points for incorporating people into the pension program. .

This implementation, he explains, complements that of vaccination at the Central de Abastos, a fixed point of vaccination that applies “almost a thousand vaccines a day”. The distribution by municipalities of the mobile vaccination points is as follows:





All the information of the mobile vaccination points in CDMX can be reviewed on the CDMX government website. For now there are no details of the vaccines that will be placed in the venues.

At the same conference, Clark declared that due to the pandemic situation in the country, in CDMX there are changes regarding sanitary measures: temperature taking filters and antibacterial gel are no longer necessary before entering establishments, but the use of face masks indoors is maintained and it is necessary to maintain good ventilation.

The new venues and changes in sanitary measures will come into force from next Monday, April 25.

Photo by Alejandro on Unsplash