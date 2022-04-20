These are the vaccines that could be applied in Mexico – El Financiero

The Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell announced this Tuesday the vaccines against COVID-19 that could be applied to girls and boys between 5 and 11 years old In the next weeks.

During the morning press conference, the official explained that Mexico will start vaccinating infants once the ‘operational April’ reinforcement campaign and immunization with fourth doses to older adults and health personnel are completed.

“We have several mechanisms with which we are trying to have these vaccines (for girls and boys). On the one hand there is the mechanism COVAXin which we have invested $78 million. So far, the COVAX mechanism has not put on offer the specific vaccine that is needed for 5 to 11 yearsfrom Pfizerbut with another formulation”, he affirmed.

However, “we have explored by asking Pfizer directly, so that they can tell us whether or not they could give us these vaccines under contract. He already answered yeswhich could eventually deliver them to the second quarter of 2022″ he added.

Likewise, the person responsible for the pandemic in Mexico reported that, in addition to the Pfizer vaccineMexico is analyzed a couple more shots to apply to girls and boys of the country, which includes the biological ‘abdullah‘ made in Cuba.

“It’s not just Pfizer, Cuba has a very good vaccinethe vaccine abdullah. They include children from 2 years old. At this moment we do not consider from 2 to 5 years, only from 5 to 11, but the Abdala vaccine could be an excellent option”, he assured.

In addition, the official mentioned that the vaccine Sinovac It is also being considered for application in infants, since in addition to being supplied to adults, in other countries it has been applied to girls and boys.

“You have to see what vaccines are availablenot to close ourselves to just one”, he sentenced.

Finally, he assured that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has never opposed vaccinating infants; but that immunization has been prioritized for people at higher risk (older adults, people with chronic diseases, etc.) at lower risk.