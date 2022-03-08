Hair growth is linked to several factors, just like the loss that is often experienced in different age groups and at different times of the year. About 70% of women over 70, for example, experience female pattern baldness and 40% experience thinning after menopause. While it is completely normal to lose a small amount of hair (around 100-150) per day or at certain seasonal times. The loss or thinning results from some factors. Stress, lifestyle, diet, genetics, surrounding environment, hormonal changes or health problems affect. These interrupt the normal life cycle of the hair and very many enter the resting phase. This happens in both men and women, although hormonal changes are more common in the latter, who often also experience thinning.

The causes of hair loss

However, some important deficiencies can also affect hair loss. Like that of iron, which we talked about in this article. Or a sudden change in weight can greatly affect the health of our scalp. Again, making tails or braids too tight often weakens them, breaking them not at the root, but at various points along the length. Finally, some thyroid problems, such as hypothyroidism, can also cause a kind of dryness, making them particularly fragile. Even a lack of vitamins is reflected in the hair making it dull and brittle. For this reason, they will fall more easily and will be much more fragile and thin.

These are the vitamins that would help fight baldness, thinning and hair loss making them strong and healthy even after menopause

For the health and growth of a beautiful, always perfect hairstyle, the intake of these particular vitamins is recommended. At the forefront we find the A for healthy and strong hair. This regulates the synthesis of keratin, delays aging and is responsible for the health of the sebaceous glands. When there is deficiency, dandruff may also appear, due to heavy dryness. Then there is vitamin B which would greatly affect the growth of new hair. In this case, vitamins B3 and B2 stimulate a healthy hair follicle and the microcirculation of the scalp. Even that B6 intervenes directly on the fall.

To get a good amount of it, it is recommended to eat foods such as eggs, peas, milk and fish. Finally, vitamin D is also considered important, which would have a fundamental role in the entire life cycle of the hair, protecting it from excessive loss. It is called the vitamin of the Sun because our body assimilates it mostly with exposure to sunlight. These are the vitamins that would help counteract the embarrassing problem of hair loss.