These are the winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Partial list of winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards, awarded Monday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Comedy series: “Ted Lasso”.

Drama series: “Succession”.

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”.

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited series or anthology: “The White Lotus”.

Variety and talk show series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick.”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”

Reality or competition: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.

Comedy and variety show: “Saturday Night Live”.