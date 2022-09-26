These are the winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Partial list of winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards, awarded Monday by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Comedy series: “Ted Lasso”.
Drama series: “Succession”.
Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”
Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”.
Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”
Limited series or anthology: “The White Lotus”.
Variety and talk show series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”.
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick.”
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso.”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession.”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark.”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus.”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”
Reality or competition: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”.
Comedy and variety show: “Saturday Night Live”.