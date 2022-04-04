These are the winners of the Grammy Awards
select list of winners of the awards grammyswhich in its 64th edition were delivered on Sunday in Las Vegas.
– Album of the year: “We Are”, Jon Batiste.
– Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open”, silk sonic.
— Song of the Year (Award for composers): “Leave The Door Open”, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (silk sonic).
— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo.
— Best solo pop performance: “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.
— Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA.
— Best pop vocal album: “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo.
— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
— Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously”, Black Coffee.
— Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters.
— Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent.
— Best Progressive R&B Album: “Table for Two,” Lucky Daye.
— Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.
— Best Rap Album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator.
— Best country album: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton.
— Best Vocal Jazz Album: “Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” Esperanza Spalding.
— Best instrumental jazz album: “Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.
— Best Latin Jazz Album: “Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés.
— Best Gospel Album: “Believe for It,” CeCe Winans.
— Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Old Church Basement”, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.
— Best Latin Pop Album: “Mendó”, Alex Cuba.
— Best urban Latin album: “The last tour of the world”, Bad Bunny.
— Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “Origen”, Juanes.
— Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): “A mis 80s”, Vicente Fernández.
— Best Tropical Latin Album: “SALSWING!”, Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.
— Best reggae album: “Beauty in the Silence”, Soja.
— Best Spoken Album: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis,” Don Cheadle.
— Best Comedy Album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis CK
— Best Soundtrack Compiled for an Audiovisual Medium: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday.”
— Best soundtrack for an audiovisual medium (TIE): “The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera; “Soul,” Jon BatisteTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
— Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff.
— Best music video: “Freedom”, Jon Batiste.
— Best musical film: “Summer of Soul”.