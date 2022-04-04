These are the winners of the Grammy Awards

select list of winners of the awards grammyswhich in its 64th edition were delivered on Sunday in Las Vegas.

– Album of the year: “We Are”, Jon Batiste.

– Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open”, silk sonic.

— Song of the Year (Award for composers): “Leave The Door Open”, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (silk sonic).

— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best solo pop performance: “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA.

— Best pop vocal album: “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously”, Black Coffee.

— Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters.

— Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent.

— Best Progressive R&B Album: “Table for Two,” Lucky Daye.

— Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.

— Best Rap Album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator.

— Best country album: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton.

— Best Vocal Jazz Album: “Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” Esperanza Spalding.

— Best instrumental jazz album: “Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

— Best Latin Jazz Album: “Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés.

— Best Gospel Album: “Believe for It,” CeCe Winans.

— Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Old Church Basement”, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.

— Best Latin Pop Album: “Mendó”, Alex Cuba.

— Best urban Latin album: “The last tour of the world”, Bad Bunny.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/04/rubén-blades-juanes-making-gestures-with-la-cara-pintada-9028d972.jpg Rubén Blades, Bad Bunny and Juanes, among the Latin winners. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

— Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “Origen”, Juanes.

— Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): “A mis 80s”, Vicente Fernández.

— Best Tropical Latin Album: “SALSWING!”, Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Best reggae album: “Beauty in the Silence”, Soja.

— Best Spoken Album: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis,” Don Cheadle.

— Best Comedy Album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis CK

— Best Soundtrack Compiled for an Audiovisual Medium: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday.”

— Best soundtrack for an audiovisual medium (TIE): “The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera; “Soul,” Jon BatisteTrent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/04/woman-with-black-dress-861fb62d.jpg The artist Olivia Rodrigo, one of the big winners. (AFP)

— Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff.

— Best music video: “Freedom”, Jon Batiste.

— Best musical film: “Summer of Soul”.