These are the winners of the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards had two great winners, the cast of “CODA” and “Squid Game”. While the awards for best actor and actress in leading roles went to Will Smith by “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” As long as Succession” It won in the category of best ensemble of a dramatic series.

The gala that rewards the best performances both in film and television was held in Santa Monica and was attended by various celebrities such as Michael Keaton, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain who walked the red carpet.

The best dressed were: Reese Witherspoon, who she chose a black dress up to the ankles with a light blue bow. Vanessa Hudgens dazzled in a long green dress, with a deep gash on her left leg. Elle Fanning He preferred to wear black pants, a suit-style vest and a transparent long-sleeved shirt.

The best dressed.

Winners:

Best Ensemble in Cinema

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

king richard

Best Actress in Film

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in Film

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith-King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Ruth Negga – Passing Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

on television

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

the squid game

Yellowstone

Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung – The Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – The Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

The Squid Game won some prizes.

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The GreatHacksThe Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Actress – Comedy Miniseries or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius

Margaret Qualley – Things to Clean

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best Actor – Comedy Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes of a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – HalstonEvan Peters – Mare of Easttown

