These are the wireless headphones that I would buy if I were looking for cheap ones

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are the cheap wireless headphones that I recommend the most, I’ll tell you why.

About a year ago I had the occasion to analyze the Huawei FreeBuds 4i and since then, I have not stopped recommending them every time someone asks me for cheap wireless headphones. In fact, still I use them regularly in my day to daybecause its performance has not declined in this time.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are a great purchase for their design, its good sound quality and due to the fact of having active noise cancellation despite its price. In addition, they offer a good autonomy to listen to music for long periods of time.

If we add that they went on sale for 79 euros, but that they are almost always on sale for around 60 eurosthis is an excellent purchase if you are looking for cheap headphones to forget about annoying cables.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i, a good value for money purchase

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are the budget option within the FreeBuds 4 family, but the truth is that it has little to envy the superior models. The first detail that I like about these wireless headphones is their design, because they are really pretty and the most important, comfortable.

Its silicone pads offer good support, while the light weight allows us to wear them for hours without our ears suffering. It is also comfortable and light charging case, which fits perfectly in your pocket and that barely weighs 36.5 grams.

Of course, when choosing headphones you should assess whether they sound good or not. These FreeBuds 4i mount 10-millimeter dynamic drivers that offer good sound quality. In my case, I especially enjoyed its good performance in the pop genre and the power of the bass. They are also useful if you play video games with your mobile, as they have a low latency.

Another aspect that has become fundamental for me is the Noise Cancellation, because it allows me to work while isolating myself from outside noise. In that sense, Huawei headphones they meet with a good grade in different scenarios. You can also use it during your phone calls, as they integrate dual microphone system that accurately captures the voice.

Another point that plays in favor of the purchase of these Huawei FreeBuds 4i are the touch controls that they have on the outside, which allow us to control music playback without having to take the phone out of your pocket. In addition, they also have proximity sensorsso playback stops and restarts automatically when you take off or put on the headphones.

The manufacturer successfully managed to improve the autonomy of this model compared to previous generations. In general, the FreeBuds 4i behave well in this section, offering up to 7.5 hours of music if you activate noise cancellation. If you disable this option, the autonomy grows up to 10 hours. Also, by using the charging case that power can grow up to 22 hours of use.

All these are the reasons that continue to convince me that the Huawei FreeBuds 4i are a success if you are looking for cheap wireless headphones. Its recommended sale price is 79 euros, but you can buy them for less in stores like Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and the Huawei store.

