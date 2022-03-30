these are the wise men of the care of the brain and the nervous system

Santiago Ramon y Cajalour great brain sage, described it as a impenetrable jungle. More than a century later, his disciple, Raphael Yustetook over one of the most prestigious research traditions in Spain: “Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s, mental retardation, depression, anxiety. All of this is generated by a machine that is the brain, which we don’t know how it works,” he explained. to portfolio. “With the neurotechnology you will be able to understand how the mind works, the brain. And this will be the base of a medicine, a psychiatry and a new neurology”.

Neurology addresses the care of multiple pathologies related to the brain and the nervous system, a set that represents a true feat of evolution in our body but whose secrets we are only beginning to unravel. “From a biological point of view, it is probably one of the frontiers of knowledge at this time,” he admitted in EL ESPAÑOL Adolfo Lopez de Munain Arregui, eminence of neurological research, before recalling another more optimistic phrase from the Nobel laureate Ramón y Cajal: “One can somehow sculpt the brain.” Maintaining “mental activity” and a “proactive attitude,” he revealed, protects against neurodegeneration.

But, what happens when attitude is not enough, and it is our own brain that trips up our vital projects? The migrainea chronic disease that manifests as Severe headaches, is the leading cause of disability in people under 50 years of age in Spain, and affects 12% of the population, especially women. The cluster headachedescribed as “unbearable pain” with crises that can last three hours, affects 50,000 Spaniards. In total, and according to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), about two million Spaniards experience headache more than 15 days a month, mainly primary headaches.

It also prevalently affects women fibromyalgiaa chronic disease whose main manifestation is neuropathic pain. Described as a “nervous system dysfunction that causes certain stimuli to be interpreted as painful when they are not,” this form of pain is so closely linked to neurological disorders that three million of people they could be suffering in Spain, according to SEN estimates. Recently added the post covid syndromewhich includes symptoms such as headaches, memory disorders or anosmia, loss of smell.

The cerebral infarction or stroke it is another widespread public health problem. It is estimated that 25% of the population is at risk of suffering from it, affecting 110,000 patients each year. It is estimated that 15% will die and another 30% will survive but remain in a situation of functional dependency. A new treatment tested in Spain would allow the “total” recovery of six out of ten victims of ischemic stroke if it is administered as early therapy. Beyond strokes, the viral and bacterial infections that cause meningitis they are another worrying source of acquired neurological disorders. Some are diagnosed 1,000 cases per year, with a 10% mortality rate and a 20% chance of sequelae such as epilepsy.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ELA), made visible by personalities such as the banker Francis Luzon and the astrophysicist Stephen Hawkingmanifests its first symptoms for 700 new Spaniards each year, mainly progressive paralysis until complete paralysis. It is the most common neurodegenerative disease in young patients. Sadly, the life expectancy of patients is five years on average. The multiple sclerosis it is less lethal but very disabling: it affects some 50,000 people in Spain, of which half suffer from a “significant impairment that limits their quality of life”.

In the older ones, however, they dominate the Alzheimer’swith more than a million patients, and the parkinson’s, with 160,000. This also makes them the most frequent neurodegenerative diseases due to population aging. The search for therapies is one of the priorities for diseases that have few pharmacological approaches. The great hope lies in new generation drugs that would take advantage of some of the new technologies successfully applied to the treatment of Covid, such as monoclonal antibodies.

EL ESPAÑOL has drawn up a list of the 25 most outstanding neurologists in Spainarranged in strict alphabetical order. It is the seventh installment in the series. super doctors by specialties. The previous editions included the review of the best specialists in Psychiatry, Digestive System, Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiology, Clinical Oncology and Dermatology of our country. These indices are complemented by the notorious rankings of the best public and private hospitals, published by this newspaper since 2018.

In order to choose the specialists that appear on this list, both their positions in the different hospitals and centers where they work and its inclusion in other rankings -highlighting list Forbes or medical directory Top Doctors, which collects user opinions. The recognitions they have received during their career both nationally and internationally, and the scientific publications and projects they have developed in recent years have also been valued.

Follow the topics that interest you