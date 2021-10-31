Every year workers, retirees and taxpayers of all kinds are obliged to pay taxes based on their income. As we know, the calculation of the personal income tax follows brackets whose percentage increases progressively with the increase in income. However, to the burden on expenditure, it is good to know that there are also solutions that the current tax legislation allows to reduce the tax burden. These solutions allow you to save some money on taxes thanks to major recalculations. These are the workers and retirees who have the greatest IRPEF discounts on taxes and below we see what it is.

How to save on the tax burden?

One of the formulas to reduce the tax burden for taxpayers every year is the personal income tax deductions. The ProiezionidiBorsa staff has often investigated this issue by illustrating how many and which tax deductions are to be accessed annually.

From the health sphere to funeral or real estate expenses, deductions really affect many areas. Perhaps not everyone knows that they also affect small four-legged friends at home. We talked about it in the article “Anyone who owns a pet can get a tax bonus of up to 80 euros in 2021”.

Another area of ​​particular interest is that which concerns the expenses for those with vision problems. Also in this case there is a tax bonus for those who habitually use prescription glasses or contact lenses. Some may not know that deductions are not the only way to reduce the tax burden each year.

These are the workers and retirees who have the greatest IRPEF discounts on taxes

A further and valid solution to reduce taxable income lies in tax deductions. Deductions are charges that the taxpayer has incurred over the course of the year and which can be subtracted from taxable income. In this way, the calculation of IRPEF could be significantly affected and move to a bracket with a more favorable rate.

Let’s imagine that the taxpayer’s annual income corresponds to 45,000 euros and that he has incurred deductible expenses for a value of 5,000 euros. In this case, the tax legislation provides that the calculation of taxes is carried out on the amount of 40,000, ensuring a lower increase.

Once you have learned such a mechanism, what are the expenses that can be considered deductible? As with deductions, the list is also quite extensive in this case. Among the main ones we can mention social security and welfare contributions, as well as donations to various institutions. Contributions paid in favor of domestic and family service workers are also deductible, as are the costs of specific assistance to the disabled. Periodic allowances paid to the former spouse or contributions paid for the supplementary pension can also be deducted. By making the most of deductions and deductions, you could therefore have fewer taxes to pay at the end of the year.

