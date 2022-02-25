These are the worst goals suffered by Honduran clubs in Concacaf

2022-02-25
With 5-0 loss to Seattle Soundersthe Motagua was left out of 2022 Concacaf Champions League and with this he signed his greatest humiliation at the international level.
The biggest result against that Diego Vázquez’s team had received until before this Thursday in Concacaf had been the 4-0 that America gave him in 2015 from Mexico.
And although these results are among the most scandalous goals suffered by a Honduran club in Concacaf, they are far from occupying the first place.
The biggest beating that a catracho team suffered in a tournament in the area was the 8-0 that the FAS from El Salvador to marathon in the 1980 Fraternity Cup.
The purslane also occupy second place in this bitter top with the 7-0 loss to Toluca on September 19, 2009 at the Nemesio Diez.
The goals that bitter night were doubles from Diego de la Torre and Raúl Nava and many others from Isaac Brizuela, Vladimir Marín and Carlos Esquivel. Manuel Keosseián was the purslane strategist, José “Chepo” de la Torre directed the Devils.
Victory also appears on the list in third place with the win that gave her Xolos from Tijuana 6-0 on September 23, 2013. The jaibos were led by Héctor Vargas, while Jorge Almirón was on the Tijuana bench.
Vida, Real España and also Olimpia have been victims of goals in these Confederation tournaments.
THE MOST SCANDALOUS GOALS TO HONDURAN CLUBS
to Olympia
1989: Mexico City: UNAM Pumas 5-0 Olympia
1998: Alajuela: Alajuelense 5-1 Olympia
To Royal Spain
1995: Torreon: Santos 6-2 Real Spain
2009: San Pedro Sula: Real Spain 1-5 Pumas UNAM
To Marathon
1980: Santa Ana: FAS 8-0 Marathon (Fraternity Cup)
2009: Toluca: Toluca 7-0 Marathon
2010: Mexico City: Pumas UNAM 6-1 Marathon
2019: San Pedro Sula: Marathon 2-6 Saints
2019: Torreon: Santos 5-2 Marathon
to life
1963: Quetzaltenango: Xelaju 6-0 Life
1982: Mexico City: Pumas UNAM 5-0 Life
To Motagua
2015: Mexico: America 4-0 Motagua
2022 USA: Seattle Sounders 5-0 Motagua
To Victory
2016: Tijuana: Xolos 6-0 Victory