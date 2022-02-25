These are the worst goals suffered by Honduran clubs in Concacaf

2022-02-25

With 5-0 loss to Seattle Soundersthe Motagua was left out of 2022 Concacaf Champions League and with this he signed his greatest humiliation at the international level.

The biggest result against that Diego Vázquez’s team had received until before this Thursday in Concacaf had been the 4-0 that America gave him in 2015 from Mexico.

And although these results are among the most scandalous goals suffered by a Honduran club in Concacaf, they are far from occupying the first place.

The biggest beating that a catracho team suffered in a tournament in the area was the 8-0 that the FAS from El Salvador to marathon in the 1980 Fraternity Cup.

The purslane also occupy second place in this bitter top with the 7-0 loss to Toluca on September 19, 2009 at the Nemesio Diez.