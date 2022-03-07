these are the writers who are sweeping the critics

Maria, Irene, Virginia or Andrea are the names of the women who sign the successes in bookstores the last years. The best books are written by them, women who today claim their space in this sector.

Maria Duenas She is the author of ‘Sira’, the best-selling novel in Spain in 2021. It is the same position that Irene Vallejo held the previous year, but in the essay category with a text on the invention of books in the classical world: ‘The Infinite in a Together’, which has already been translated into 30 languages ​​and has received dozens of awards. “We are no longer locked into intimate, sentimental, domestic themes, but rather we write about everything”, the author has indicated.

Irene Solá he has also put critics at his feet, letting his imagination flourish. ‘I sing and the mountain dances’ is one of the brightest books of recent years. “All these women who are writing today feed me,” said Solá, who assured that “historically it has been difficult for women to be able to write and be able to publish.”

Among the renowned writers is also Andrea Abreu. He is the one who has put her voice in ‘donkey’s belly’a novel that is read as it is spoken in the working-class towns and neighborhoods of the Canary Islands.

Virginia Feito has opted for English to write ‘Mrs. March’, the fashionable novel in the United States: “Women have been kicking it in literature for a long time. The change is that now they can do it freely”. In addition, the American director Elisabeth Moss is going to bring the directorial debut of this Madrilenian to the big screen.