These are the yoga postures that can help you fall asleep better

The Spanish Society of Neurology It is estimated that 25-35% of the adult population suffers from transitory insomnia and between 10-15%, which is about four million Spanish adults, suffers from chronic insomnia. Therefore, problems when it comes to falling asleep are more than common among the population of Spain, something that forces them to look for alternatives to get to sleep.

Many people resort to drugs from the pharmacy for this, although there are alternative ways and without chemicals involved to achieve this feat, in many cases. One of the best therapies to overcome insomnia is yoga.

According to a study carried out at Harvard University, the practice of this discipline before going to bed improves sleep quality by 11%. There is an explanation for this: yoga is a discipline that reduces stress, anxiety and arousal, which are the main causes of lack of sleep.

You can try practicing yoga ten minutes before going to bed and you will notice how your body will be more relaxed. This happens through the nervous system. We must remember that it is made up of two parts: the sympathetic, which is what mobilizes the body, and the parasympathetic, which is what relaxes it, to get an idea in general terms. With yoga, the two parts are more likely to work properly, so it will help you fall asleep.

yoga poses for sleep

Moon worship posture: It consists of standing up with the legs together. Bring your hands together at chest height and straighten your back. Relax your shoulders and breathe slowly for a few seconds.

Janusirsasana (Head-Knee Pose): Sitting on the floor with your legs stretched out, bend your right knee and place the sole of your foot on your thigh. She throws your back forward and tries to get your hands to touch your feet. Hold the position for 30 seconds to a minute and switch legs.

Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose): Sit on the floor with your back straight and bring the soles of your feet together, which you will grasp with your hands. Inhale as you lengthen your spine, and exhale as you lean forward, keeping your back as long as possible. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute.

Halasana (Plow Pose): Lie on your back on a mat, with your arms stretched out on either side of your body. You see raising your legs until you form an angle of 90º. Next, continue to bring your legs back as you lift your hips as well. Therefore, your feet should end up touching the ground, but above your head.

Balasana (embryo pose): get on your knees on a mat, and plant your butt on your ankles. Next, extend your arms forward until they largely touch the ground. Try not to arch your back, but to stay as flat as possible to make a more linear movement.

These yoga poses can help you fall asleep better before going to bed.





