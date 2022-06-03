Entertainment

These are their best photos together

On June 1 the British actor Tom Holland turned 26 years old and his girlfriend, the actress Zendaya, sent him a sweet message through his social networks. The emotional post went viral in a matter of minutes and fell in love with her millions of followers. For many, they are the most beautiful couple in Hollywood.

Tom Holland Y Zendaya They look very cute together and in this note we will show you their best photos. You can not miss it!

1. Promotion of your film in London

In mid-2017, when they were still friends, the two went to a photo shoot together for the film ‘Spider-Man: homecoming’ in the United Kingdom. Since they met, the two have shown great chemistry.

TOM HOLLAND CRIES WITH EMOTION AT PREMIERE OF ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’

2. Working on the beaches of Italy

Tom Holland Y Zendaya arrived in Venice, Italy, to film ‘Spider-Man: far from home’, the second film in the successful series. In the photograph, they both look super relaxed, but there were already rumors that they had something more than a friendship.

3. Kiss in the 2021 sequel

‘Spider-Man: no way home’ has so far been the most viewed installment of the three. In the trailer, the couple took the world by storm when they shared a tender kiss before a major spider-friend fight. It will be hard to forget.

4. Premiere of his latest film in Los Angeles

Tom Hollandin a Prada suit, and Zendaya, wearing a custom Valentino gown, posed for the cameras at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in California. They both looked elegant and smiling. They are the perfect couple!

