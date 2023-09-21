These are three pieces of mango that will help us create the perfect office look





Mango joins one of this season’s favorite trends and provides the perfect office look

September 21, 2023, 16:27

Mango’s new collection hides many precious gems that deserve to be admired, and Vicky Martín Berrocal shows us the strangest blazer of the season or admire the beauty of a leather jacket with a worn effect to combine with biker boots Of course, now the brand has dazzled us with a three-piece ideal to succeed with office looks. It takes the autumn-winter classic-modern concept and this set becomes the best graphic example.

A three-piece that has broken into Hollywood

Mango has been making waves in the food world for years. star system And has managed to infiltrate the daily lives of Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emma Roberts. So much so that this autumn 2023 it has entered the wardrobes of Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson. Creating a perfect duality of styles, this three-piece shows us the versatility it holds.

Photo: Backgrid provided by Mango

While Barbie’s hero paired it with tan nappa leather pumps and a large leather bag, she slayed the role black mother Marvel chose to wear it with thick black midi heels. In both cases, style, class and elegance are evident.





Photo: Goff Images provided by Mango

A three-piece that’ll rock (not just with office looks)

Why choose a two-piece if we can choose one of the three? As a structured suit jacket, this set focuses on classic lines without being boring. Taking advantage of the fact that tailored vests are back in fashion, this garment wants to be the queen of mid-season.

Wide, mid-rise and woolen, this suit’s pants already hang the banner sold out In online stores, although we do not lose hope of finding them in physical stores.

Photos | LaunchMetrics Spotlight, Backgrid, and GoF images courtesy of Mango, Mango

