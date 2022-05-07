These are Tom Holland’s projects for 2022

From what is known so far, 2022 finds Tom Holland working on two big projects: a series and a movie. Below, we share the keys to each one and share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

The Crowded Room, the series that is presented as a great challenge for Tom Holland

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home2021 ended in a big way for Tom Holland and the new year began on the same path: that of success and recognition worldwide. As if that were not enough, to this was added the premiere of Unchartedthe film in which the young Brit shares the poster with Mark Walhberg Y Antonio Banderas.

But Tom Holland does not stop. Far from resting on his laurels, the boyfriend of Zendaya He is already working on two big projects, which will keep him busy for a good part of this year.

One of them is The Crowded Roomfiction series produced by AppleTV+ in which the 25-year-old actor will work alongside amanda seyfried. From what is known about the project, it will be made up of 10 episodes in which different stories will be narrated with one element in common: they all revolve around people who suffer from mental illness.

Although the release date is not known, it is known that filming is already underway. What’s more: some images were even leaked in which you can see Holland already into his character.

Tom Holland and the biopic about Fred Astaire: everything that is known so far

Another of the projects Holland has in folder is the one of the biopic of one of the most famous and outstanding artists in the history of cinema: the actor, dancer and singer fred astaire. This was announced by the British himself at the end of last year, in the days when the latest film by spider-man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) was preparing to make the leap to screens around the world.

In conversation with the press, the actor, also famous for his work on The Impossible and Cherry stated that he was selected by sony pictures and that they had already sent him the script for the film, although at that time he had not had time to read it.

