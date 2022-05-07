Entertainment

These are Tom Holland’s projects for 2022

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

From what is known so far, 2022 finds Tom Holland working on two big projects: a series and a movie. Below, we share the keys to each one and share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

The Crowded Room, the series that is presented as a great challenge for Tom Holland

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home2021 ended in a big way for Tom Holland and the new year began on the same path: that of success and recognition worldwide. As if that were not enough, to this was added the premiere of Unchartedthe film in which the young Brit shares the poster with Mark Walhberg Y Antonio Banderas.

Source link

Photo of James James40 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

the three most anticipated films of the weekend are ready to be seen at home – La Brújula 24

4 mins ago

Blake Lively and her best single color looks

16 mins ago

Why Everyone Is Coming Back To Fortnite (And You Should Too)

18 mins ago

This is Alexander Skarsgård’s first role in Hollywood before his success in ‘The Northman’

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button