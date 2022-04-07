These are your partners in real life – New Woman

Some days ago Sandra Bullock and Channig Tatum paraded together during the premiere of his new movie Lost City on London, where they presumed their complicity.

Celebrities posed like never before with some crossed glances and they showed that their chemistry transcends the big screen.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum spark romance rumors

The truth is that while they posed between laughter and a lot of style Channing seems to have been mesmerized by the beauty of the actress And he didn’t take his eyes off his partner.

In this way, rumors of a possible Romance between the two that crosses the screens, however, the connection demonstrated was only simple professional complicity and love of friends, because both actors have relations quite solid, but discreet.

“They look perfect as a couple”, “We all need someone who looks at us like Channing looks at Sandra”, “They are the perfect couple”, “How beautiful they look together”, commented the netizens.

Who are their partners?

Sandra Bullock has an affair with the photographer Bryan Randall from 2015 and although they have rarely been seen together, they enjoy their relationship from intimacy.

“I found the love of my life,” Bullock said a while ago during Jada Pinkett’s ‘Red Table Talk’.

For its part, Channing has been in a relationship for a few months with Zoë Kravitz. Although they have been caught together on more than one occasion, they have preferred to keep their romance away from the public eye.

Even in the past Met Gala the couple arrived separately for the appointment but left together.

In this way it has become clear that Sandra and Channing they are excellent actors who know how to show their talent in front of the screens and on the red carpets by displaying their good taste for fashion and their good looks. chemistry.

meanwhile his fans take the opportunity to see them on the tape belonging to Paramount Pictures.