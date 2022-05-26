These are Zendaya’s 5 favorite movies

She is a fashion icon and one of the most prominent actresses of her generation. During the last years she has participated in various projects such as spider-man and the adaptation of Dune by Denis Villeneuve.

In addition to being the star of one of the most famous series of recent times, euphoria. A series that explores issues of addiction and drug dependence in adolescents.

Her participation in Euhporia has been so outstanding that it led her to win the title of the youngest winner of an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The connection and love between Zendaya and cinema is undeniable. That’s why today at R&P we show you the actress’s favorite films.

Zendaya’s 5 Favorite Movies

1.- A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

During a quest to discover a scientific breakthrough, Meg’s father disappears into another realm in space. Three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, Charles and their friend Calvin to find him.

2.- Get Out (2017)

The Jordan Peele-directed film centers on Chris, an African-American man, who decides to visit his Caucasian girlfriend’s parents during a weekend getaway. Although they seem normal at first, he is not prepared to experience the horrors that lie ahead.

3.- Superbad (2007)

This is one of Judd Apatow’s funniest movies. Starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Seth Rogen and Bill Hader, the story revolves around two high school seniors who hope to lose their virginity before going to college.

As crazy as the movie is, it really is based on Rogen’s real-life experiences.

4.- If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the early 1970s, Harlem’s daughter and future wife, Tish, vividly recalls the passion, respect, and trust that bonded between her and her artist fiancé, Alonzo Hunt, known as Fonny.

Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dreams of a future together, but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

5.- Interstellar (2014)

In Earth’s future, a global crop blight and a second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable.

Professor Brand, a brilliant NASA physicistis working on plans to save humanity by transporting Earth’s population to a new home through a wormhole.

But first, Brand must send ex-NASA pilot Cooper and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to discover which of the three planets could be humanity’s new home.

Directed by Christopher Nollan, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Michael Caine. In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Jessica Chastain.