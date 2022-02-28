These BB Creams are perfect for copying the “no makeup” makeup trend.

There are many celebritiesWhat Emma Watson or Bella Hadid, those who have joined this trend. naked faceswith a slight formula in the form of BBcreamas if from a second skin concerned, and a hydrated complexion is all you’ll see on (almost) every red carpet. This season less is more. The effect no makeup It is quite a declaration of intentions. And it is that, you can wear a luminous complexion and be careful while glamorous with basic products in the toiletry bag. all you need is one BBcream that unifies the tone.

But how to get that makeup looks without looking like we haven’t had time to finish the makeup? There are two basic rules: subtlety and simplicity. That is precisely what the phenomenon of “no makeup” makeup consists of, showing off a natural face, glowy and discreet, which allows to correct the imperfectionsand run away from a makeup loaded.

What do you need to get a makeup no makeup look?

The preparation of the skin is the most important thing about this trend. It is very important to make sure that the face it’s ok hydrous and I clean. Without it, you can’t get a natural finish and sophisticated since the products that are applied can be patchy due to the dryness of the dermis or, simply, that the BBcream does not blend into the complexion. After preparing the skin, apply the BBcream in the areas that are needed, generally in the center, and work it with a makeup brush or sponge and spread it towards the outside of the face. Remember that less is more.

Once applied the BBcreamyou can continue with others makeup steps like blush in a subtle way with the effect sunkissednatural mascara and a touch of gloss.

The best BB Creams for a second skin effect

No Makeup Foundation Serum by Perricone MD For sale in Douglas (54.99 euros) It is not a BBcream as such, but the range No Makeup de Perricone is a very natural which achieves the trend of no makeup in a single gesture. A secret? This makeup basewith treatment included, is the favorite of the celebrities of Hollywood and its most precious secret. This treatment base is designed with the aim of perfecting the face and improving the dark spots and uneven skin tone. It is universal for all skin tones and types and its finish is naturallight and bright. Buy Product

Super BB with Gingseng, by Erborian For sale at Sephora (18.99 euros) It is more opaque than BBcream original, so you can camouflage the imperfectionsredness and stains in a single gesture. Thanks to your light texture and comfortable, leaves a natural velvety finish and a unified complexion and radiant. Its formula rich in white ginseng and fermented ginseng flower reveals a hydrated skin, in addition to its composition in niacinamide that acts against stains. With this BBcream The effect No Makeup is insured. Buy Product