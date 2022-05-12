They are perfect for sports and for working hours without noticing that you are wearing them.

At least more than 37,000 people can already enjoy these headphones with a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Amazon. Today they can be yours for just €29.99which means a 50% discount at its original market price. The TOZO firm is used to receiving compliments from its users, and it is not for less, since they offer us great sound products at ridiculous prices. We have tried several models, and they are options at the level of others that cost about 100 euros.

The TOZO T12 are totally wireless earphones, with a touch panel, almost endless battery, water resistance (IPX8), good bass and wireless charging. You can’t ask for more for less than 30 euros. In addition, you have them available at this great price in various colors: red, blue, champagne, black and rose gold.

Get some good headphones for less than 30 euros

The first thing that catches our attention is its charging case. We will be able to charge these headphones via USB-C port located on its back, or using a wireless charger. The integrated battery in the TOZO T12 will give us up to 6 hours of continuous use with a single charge. If we rely on the case, we will add up to a total of 28 hours. I already anticipate that, with normal use, you will charge the case every 5-7 days. The case also has a small area where we will see the illuminated charge percentage. In less than 1.5 hours you will have a full charge wired and 2 hours wirelessly.

The TOZO T12 support HSP, HFP, A2DP and AVRCP within Bluetooth 5.0 low consumption technology, with which we will have high fidelity stereo sound. To pair to our mobile we just have to take them out of the case (they will be linked to each other automatically). Their design makes them very comfortable on a daily basis, they are perfect to wear at home, the office or public transport. They do not have active noise cancellation, as they are semi-open. They will isolate us just enoughbut not in a deep way like others.

The sound that the TOZO T12 give us is a authentic and very natural sound. Its drivers are 10mm, 2.22 times larger than many of its competitors. With this we get a larger sound area towards our ears and a greater ability to emit different sounds. In summary, better sound clarity and volume. In this way we can also enjoy some deeper bass.

Now, with the purchase of some TOZO T12, you can get an extra 10% discount on the purchase of a TOZO W1 wireless charger. Today it only costs 16.99 euros, less 10%, we would be talking about having a wireless charger of the same brand as the headphones, and that can be used for your mobile, for about 15 euros.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!