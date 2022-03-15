These celebrities also dream of Wall Street

the lingerie company Savage X Fenty, created by successful Barbadian singer Rihannais considering an initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street that would value it at $3 billion.

While it would be a big step for the company to open its capital in the world’s largest stock market, it is not the first brand that is owned by a megastar and takes that step. Here are other similar examples in the world of celebrities.

Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba created Honest Company in 2011, a firm that manufactures baby products. The project began to go around Alba’s head in 2008, when her first child, Honor, was born, but the genesis goes back to the very story of the artist who shone in Avangers, who as a girl had suffered episodes of allergies.

At the moment that idea that was conceived from childhood traumas due to his illness is listed on Wall Street and employs around 400 families.

Jessica Alba Actress and businesswoman. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Honest Company started from the premise of launching products on the market that do not contain chemical ingredients that are harmful to children or synthetic fragrances. Furthermore, it was conceived as an eco-friendly firm.

Honest Company manufactures diapers, hygiene products, sunscreens, colognes, clothing, among other items for babies. Nevertheless, In recent years, the Alba brand has been incorporating articles for adults, such as beauty products and clothing.

In 2013 Honest Company had already achieved sales of more than US$50 million and in 2014 it managed to raise US$70 million in investment rounds. By that year, the products were already available in retail stores in the United States and Canada. In 2014, the company achieved sales of US$170 million.

Already in 2016 Honest Company obtained a financing round of US$100 million and its market value amounted to US$1,700 million. In 2017, the company’s valuation fell below US$1,000 million due to the reputational damage caused by a series of lawsuits: on the one hand, for burns on the skin of people who had used Honest’s sunscreen. There were also lawsuits against the company for using chemical compounds in a liquid laundry soap that was marketed as organic.

Despite the setbacks, and after resolving the legal problems, the company created by the actress continued with good economic results. In this context, in 2021 Honest Company had its long-awaited initial public offering on Wall Street.

On May 5, the symbol began trading on the Nasdaq. HNST. However, the course of the company on Wall Street has not been the best. When going public, each share was worth US$23, while today the papers are at US$5.22. Currently, the market capitalization of HNST is US$475.17 million. The founding partners of the firm were Brian Lee, Sean Kane, Christopher Gavigan.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s “stock market” experience is somewhat different from Alba’s, since the actor has a long history as an investor.

His specific experience on Wall Street also occurs in 2021, although it originates in 2019, when F45 Training, the world’s fastest growing sports training and fitness franchise, announced that an investment group led by Wahlberg himself and FOD Capital became a strategic shareholder through a minority stake in the company.

Wahlberg in F45 The actor is a minority partner in one of the world’s leading gym chains.

F45 was born in Australia and has about 2,250 franchises in 63 countries. Although Wahlberg is not a founder of the company, he has been heavily involved with the performance of this fitness company since he joined. In fact, a year ago the actor gave a combat and fitness class to Marines and their families on the opening day of F45 at a military base.

Finally, F45 Training Holdings had its public offering on the NYSE on July 15, 2021, with an initial price of US$16.20 per share. Today each paper costs around US$14. The market capitalization of the company is US$ 1,266.86 million.

Beyond the bet in the world of gyms, Wahlberg’s path includes several milestones: from a chain of hamburger joints that he has with his brothers, to a shareholding in a team from Barbados. Wahlberg has also invested in: Aquahydrate (a brand of bottled water), Performance Inspired (a sports nutrition company), and StockX (a shoe resale market).

In 2018 Wahlberg and his business partner, Jay Feldman, announced the purchase of a Chevrolet car dealership in Ohio. They currently have five dealerships in that state.

The actor’s connection with the business world is not separate from his role in the audiovisual industry, but rather the opposite: he is an important executive producer. And how spin-off Following this activity, in 2021 Wahlberg, along with producing/managing partner Stephen Levinson, launched Ballers Report, an online platform (and a spin-off of his HBO series Ballers) featuring inspirational articles, videos and podcasts from business, entertainment and sports

Mark Wahlberg The Boston-born actor is a benchmark in the film industry for the last two decades.

kate hudson

The American actress, who rose to popularity when she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Almost Famous, is a successful businesswoman and co-founder of the sportswear brand Fabletics. Although the company has not yet had its debut on Wall Street, it is expected to arrive at any moment, just like Rihanna’s.

According to information published on the brand’s official website, Kate Hudson founded Fabletics in 2013 because of “her commitment to supporting women in health initiatives.” The institutional document adds: “Each month, Hudson shares his favorite outfits with you so you can have access to high-quality sportswear and comfortable designs of the latest trend at an affordable price.”

Fabletics was co-founded by Adam Goldenberg, Don Ressler, and Kate Hudson. In 2015 it came under the umbrella of the fashion incubator TechStyle Fashion. From this partnership, TechStyle Fashion and Fabletcis have raised US$336 million from venture investors.

In September 2017, Fabletics announced their first line of official footwear. In 2020, Fabletics reported that it had exceeded $500 million in annual revenue and has over 2 million VIP members.

In April 2020, Fabletics expanded into menswear, hiring Kevin Hart as investor and face of the new brand. In March 2021, Fabletics launched its Fabletics Fit app, which has hundreds of workouts, meditations, and other on-demand content. Fabletics VIP members can access the app as part of the program, but non-members must pay $14.95 per month. The company expanded into lounge wear in 2021.

kate hudson The American actress gained popularity in 2001, when she received several awards and an Oscar nomination for Almost Famous in the category of best supporting actress.

Kylie Jenner

the american model Kylie Jenner knows fame from a very young age, due to the high exposure of her family. So much so that at the age of 14 she was one of the stars of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, the young woman born in 1997 always sought to have her own light and in 2015, she launched her own line of cosmetics, called Kylie Lip Kits, which was renamed Kylie Cosmetics the following year.

In 2018, Forbes magazine had reported that the company was valued at $800 million, and in March 2019, it valued it at $900 million.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners is characterized as the most successful businesswoman. Photo: IG Staff.

In November 2019, the conglomerate Coty, Inc. bought a majority stake (51%) in Jenner’s company, in exchange for US$600 million. However, in early 2020, Forbes reported, citing Coty deal documentation, that Kylie Cosmetics had become overpriced.

The latter hurt Coty’s listing on the Stock Exchange. Nevertheless, Having been acquired by a publicly traded company, it indirectly brought Kylie Cosmetics to the Stock Exchange.

Ashton Kutcher and startups

Actor and film producer Ashton Kutcher is also known as one of Silicon Valley’s top investors, having bet on numerous companies through his venture capital firm A-Grade Investments. Within six years of starting the company, he and his co-founder turned a $30 million fund into a $250 million fund. Among other companies, Kutchner has invested in early-stage companies like: Uber, Airbnb, Warby Parker, and even Houzz.

All these companies are already listed on the world’s main stock market.

Ashton Kutcher American actor, lucky in business.

Uber, the IPO backed by celebrities

The urban mobility company Uber (UBER) had its initial public offering in May 2019. At that time, Uber had the support of several celebrities, who had bet on the growth of its value.

The most emblematic case is that of the singer and actress Beyoncé, who in 2015 approached the company that she wanted stock in the company instead of cash as compensation for performing at her 2015 corporate event in Las Vegas.

But he’s not the only celebrity to position himself in Uber, even before it went public. Other similar cases are: the rapper Shawn Corey Carter (better known by his stage name Jay-Z), Ashton Kutcher, Jared Leto, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Today Uber’s market capitalization is $58.44 billion.

