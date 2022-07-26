These celebrities got married in secret

It seems that the roles have changed. While “normal” people seek to become popular and attract public attention through social networks, celebrities try to stay out of the limelight. Tired of always being harassed by the press, many celebrities they have become more secretive of their lives, keeping their intimacy in complete privacy. Not only that, they have also left the eccentricities and luxuries to lean towards simplicity. Proof of this is the birth of some of their children. Before, even on magazine covers they came out to show her pregnancy, as in the case of Demi Moore either Mariah Carey. Now, many times we don’t find out that one famous person or another was expecting a child until months after giving birth. This is how now, without announcements in between, some celebrities have made the decision to get married without telling almost anyone, with discreet, private ceremonies and surrounded only by their very close friends, very much in the style of Carrie Bradshawwhen she finally married Mr. Big, after the number they threw at the New York Library. Also read: Jason Momoa stars in a spectacular car accident Today we dedicate this column to all the celebrities who have secretly married without prior notice, proving that love has nothing to do with luxury or waste, and if you don’t believe me, ask Kim K. And in the tutorial, heelless alternatives for an evening dress. Remember that Gurú can solve all your doubts about fashion and style, write to [email protected]or make your query on Twitter at @Gurudel Estilo, or on Facebook, at Style Guru with the hook logo (like and follow us!), in addition to finding many other surprises such as red carpets, designer collections, many photos, tips and other cool things.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Without warning, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married last week in Las Vegas. His link took locals and strangers by surprise, because no one imagined that he would do it in an express and simple wedding, to which it is known that only his relatives attended, such as her mother and the twins she had from her relationship. with Mark Anthony. It was she who shared through networks the story of how she traveled with Ben to Nevada with her family for the ceremony. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one to the other and the promise we make to love, care for, understand, be patient, loving and good with each other,” said the now Mrs. by Affleck.

Britney Spears

After obtaining her freedom, after 13 years under the guardianship of her father, Britney Spears is happy and fulfilled. Proof of this, her decision that she took from her to get pregnant —although she later lost it due to a miscarriage— and to marry her current partner, Sam Asghari. In September of last year they got engaged, but it was on Thursday, June 9, that they surprised everyone by announcing that they had already tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their closest friends, including celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. “We really wanted to make this a beautiful little moment with our closest family and friends,” the singer revealed to Vogue about the ceremony that took place in Thousand Oaks, California. Although discreet due to the number of guests, luxuries were not lacking, such as the bridal trousseau courtesy of Atelier Versace, added to the jewels and diamonds worn by the Princess of Pop. Also read: Khloé Kardashian was a mother by surrogacy

Kirsten Dunst

She is one of the most discreet actresses in Hollywood, she does not talk about her private life and tries not to be under the spotlight of the press or the public. For this reason, it was not strange to know that she had almost secretly married the actor. Jesse Plemons at the beginning of July. After six years of relationship and with two children together, the 40-year-old actress married in Jamaica, inside the GoldenEye hotel, located in Ocho Ríos. “I can confirm that they got married”, were the words of the representative of the actress, who refused to give more details about the link. They met when they were filming the second season of Fargo, in 2015. The following year they started dating, when she ended her relationship with Garrett Hedlund.

Anya Taylor-Joy

After a year of relationship, Anya Taylor-Joy also surprised last week when it was revealed that she had married Malcolm McRae, at a secret wedding. According to the Page Six medium, the actress who played Beth Harmon in Lady’s Gambit took advantage of her return to the United States, after working in Australia, to marry the musician. The actress is filming the film Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and it is said that she took advantage of a break in filming to return to the United States and get married. It is known that when Argentina ends her professional commitments, the couple will celebrate another larger wedding.

Lindsay Lohan

At the beginning of the month, Lohan resurfaced in the media when it became known that she had married. The friend of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears was the last of the trio to reach the altar. It was last year when she got engaged and it was until this July 2, the day of her 36th birthday, that she married in an intimate ceremony of which details are unknown. The actress has not given any statements about it, she has only limited herself to posting a picture of her with her now husband, Bader S. Shammas. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and you knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I’m surprised you’re my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day,” she wrote on her Instagram account. Hello G: I’m going to a wedding but I don’t really wear heels, are they really essential? Or what can I put in its place? karina Hi Karina: The truth is that they are important because in addition to adding centimeters, the way you move, walk, is different and it shows. An alternative is to wear flats with rhinestones, but then the ideal would be for your dress to be “princess” style and long to the “bone” or, if you want it floor-length, a good option could be kitten heel pumps or thin “wrist” or “pirinola” heels but not too high. They are a good option because they give you the size of heels, without their dangers. Guru kisses, XOXO