These celebrities hate each other in real life

We sometimes look at celebrities with bright eyes, thinking that their lives are more than perfect and privileged. However, they are like you and us, individuals who at first sight can hate or love each other. The stars are also eager to drama!

Some stars bring a climate of terror to every place they go, causing their colleagues to never want to work with them again. Others just don’t get along and assume it. But beware! The walls have ears and the public gets to know what’s going on between the celebrities.

A few of the situations listed are left behind as celebrities have made peace with time. Now some are laughing together at the battles that now seem absurd.

Find out which celebrities shouldn’t put in the same room.

1. Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey having a great diva attitude, she has several enemies in the middle. Demi Lovato is one of those who should not be invited to the same party. It all started when Mariah compared herself to Ariana Grande on Twitter saying Ariana was her version Wish. Demi came to Ariana’s defense. Everything has since been erased, but not the grudge. Demi also defended Jennifer Lopez, also cold with Mariah.

2. Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment

They played best friends on screen, but Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment saw their paths diverge over time and seasons ofHannah Montana. Despite repeated efforts to get along, their interactions very often ended in quarrels, as mentioned in Miley’s autobiography, Miles To Go.

They managed to put their dispute aside for a reunion on Miley’s Instagram page, during her series of direct Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

3. Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik is known to have a character that is difficult to deal with. We know his troubles with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi, his escapades on Twitter against famous artists and above all, we know his bickering with the members of One Direction, with whom he knew glory.

He always said he didn’t make any friends in the band. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have been particularly at the heart of the quarrels since they do not condone Zayn’s impulsive behavior at all. Louis had several virtual altercations with Zayn Malik.

4. Justin Bieber and JoJo Siwa

A few archives of articles about those with whom Justin Bieber has had problems over the years are available on the internet, to the delight of our curiosity. Biebs had, among other things, run-ins with dance and YouTube star JoJo Siwa. The feud began after JoJo posted a picture of a hyper-colored car in her channel’s image, containing a cardboard replica of a teenage Justin.

In the comments, Justin replied that he wanted to set fire to the car, or simply to the cardboard replica, and the tea towel burned between the two young stars.

5. Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo

It was love that led to a public feud between the two actresses and singers. A drama of Disney stars involving a good old love triangle. The two young women fell in love with Joshua Bassett, the co-star of Olivia in the remake series of High School Musical. Olivia was particularly sour !

Fans believe that the three individuals in question, Olivia, Sabrina and Joshua, wrote songs to answer each other.

6. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

The two lovers with intense sexual tension in 50 shades of gray wouldn’t support each other at all in real life. The rumor has been known since the filming of the films, but Dakota and Jamie have sometimes denied the statements, launched by a few relatives and by people on the sets. We don’t know who to believe anymore.

7. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley

Vampire’s Diary dreamed up heartbreaking romantic situations between the characters of Elena and Stefan. In fact, the two actors used their internal rage towards each other to fuel the romantic tension of their on-screen personas. Nina and Paul did not get along at all during the first months of filming. Fortunately today, the two seem on good terms and even make jokes about these misunderstandings.

8. Almost the entire cast of Glee and Lea Michele

Lea Michele is not known to be a sweet singer with a mild temperament. On the contrary! The artistic colony considers her rather as a demanding diva. Lea’s castmates on Glee sets referred to her presence as a dark cloud. It changes the mood and not for the better.

The late Naya Rivera addressed the situation in her memoir sorry not sorry. In addition to this constant situation, Lea’s attitude also chilled Hailee Steinfield. The diva reportedly refused to autograph Hailee. Not great!

9. Alex Pettyfer and Channing Tatum

Alex Pattyfer himself admitted that Channing Tatum didn’t like him…it was his fault. They were together on the set of magic mike and Alex was acting unprofessional and had a bad reputation, he said by his own admission. That’s not all. He failed for 4 months to pay for an apartment that a friend of Channing’s rented to him. Fault confessed is half redressed? We wish him.

10. Drake Bell and Josh Peck

Their story made headlines on gossip sites around the world when it was learned that Drake Bell was not invited to Josh Peck’s wedding, which took place a few years later. Drake and Josh, series where the actors played half-brothers from 2004 to 2007. Drake wrote, then quickly deleted, a series of tweets mentioning his disappointment at not being invited to the celebrations.

Josh for his part, had to explain that the two young men had not spoken for years, therefore judging it unnecessary to invite him to his wedding. The hostilities go much further, with some quarrels sometimes starting from inventions on both sides.

11. Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel

Ironically, High School Musical could really sound like high school because of the atmosphere on set. During the filming of the original trilogy, Lucas Grabeel criticized Ashley Tisdale for having an attitude similar to her Sharpay Evans character, a diva. The duo played a brother and a sister. More than ten years later, the two are no longer cold at all and are on good terms.

12. Jamie Lynn Spears and Alexa Nikolas

The rumors came to light in Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial. Her sister Jamie Lynn often took on the role of bully. Alexa Nikolas, who played her best friend in Zoey 101, openly spoke about what Jamie Lynn did to her while filming. She confided in defending Britney Spears when Jamie Lynn wrote totally false messages of encouragement on social networks.

13. Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice

The feud between the two actresses and singers caught fire as Victorious had to finish since not everyone was there. Subsequently, it was the media that would have fueled the flames. Victoria explained in the podcast Chicks in the Office that she and Ariana have definitely decided to move on and become good acquaintances. They text and encourage each other in their careers. A great lesson in humility!

14. Blake Lively and Leighton Meester

We would have liked to believe that they were friends in real life like Selena and Blair on screen, but the relationship between the actresses was strained, especially because of the long days of filming. Leighton admitted finding Blake had a big ego. However, each actress’ public relations officers simply said that the two young women had never admitted to being friends in life and that had no intention of changing.

15. Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

This situation is recent, even that the kettle for tea is still on fire. Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde clearly have a problem with each other, despite the fact that they both appear in the same movie, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Harry Styles. Florence happens to be struggling with Harry and Olivia’s relationship, who have been together for over a year.

Florence’s boyfriend, Zach Braff, is a friend of Olivia’s ex, Jason Sudeikis. Florence implies that Olivia’s present relationship would have started while she was still with Jason. This situation creates some rather awkward moments on social media, as Florence completely ignores any sign of Olivia. No one knows how far this situation will go.

16. Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy

Jennette McCurdy left the spotlight after a few popular Nickelodeon series. The cat comes out of the bag compared to the hell she went through because of her mother and whose environment she felt exploited in the new book I’m glad my mom died. She mentions through the book and the promotional tour that she constantly resented Ariana Grande since she was jealous of her. Ariana could miss filming days for other contracts, while Jennette did not have that permission.

Jennette lost several opportunities for this reason. Obviously, the fault in this story ultimately lies with the production team at Nickelodeon, but Jennette saw it as an affront on Ariana’s part.

