Entertainment

these celebrities have polish roots

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 4 minutes read










‘I’ve been back to Poland many times’: These celebrities have Polish roots












bang showbiz

Proud of their heritage and ancestry!

The Polish community is one of the largest in the world. Among its many ranks there are a number of celebrities with ancestry from the European country. Emily Ratajkowski is one of them, but not the only one. Find out what other celebrities are on the list.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The ‘Iron Man’ actress is proud of her Slavic roots. Paltrow’s great-great-grandfather was a rabbi from Nowogród, Poland, descended from the Paltrowicz family of Kraków. Recently, Gwyneth financed a historical poster in the cemetery of her ancestors in Poland, which recounts the history of Polish Jewry.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Scarlett Johansson

The highest grossing star comes from a Slavic and Danish background. Her father, Karsten Johansson, is a Danish architect from Copenhagen, while her mother, Melanie Sloan, is an Ashkenazi Jew from Poland and Russia. In 2017, the ‘Black Widow’ star broke down in tears during an appearance on ‘Finding Your Roots’ after discovering that her maternal great-grandfather’s family had died during the Holocaust in the Warsaw ghetto.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Natalie Portman

Before becoming an Oscar-winning actress, Natalie Portman was born Neta-Lee Hershlag in Jerusalem. Natalie’s parents are Jewish with ancestral ties to Austria, Russia, and Poland. Natalie’s father, Avner Hershlag, was the son of Polish Jews who perished during the Holocaust, while he survived by escaping to Israel.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski identifies as “Polish-Israeli.” Born in London and raised in California, Emily’s paternal grandparents were Polish. The Polish roots of her father, artist John Ratajkowski, are very important to him and he has passed on that pride in Poland to his famous daughter. Speaking to The First News, Emily said: “During my 20’s a musician friend met and married a Polish artist, Natalia Witkowska. Natalia was the best painter I’ve ever met. We worked and exhibited together for a few years, when she sent pictures about my work to a friend of his in Warsaw. I had no idea he had done it, but I got an invitation to exhibit in 1981 (a very interesting time in Poland). I took the invitation as an adventure, but when I got there, all the customs of my father and grandparents came back to me. I felt a real connection. For the first time I considered myself Polish, and I still do. I have been back to Poland many times.”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Paul Wesley

He’s known professionally as Paul Wesley, but before he became the ‘Vampire Diaries’ heartthrob, the actor was born Pawel Tomasz Wasilewski. Born in New Jersey to Polish parents, the ‘Star Trek’ star is fluent in the Slavic language, having spent four months a year in Poland until he was 16.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Roman Polansky

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was born in Paris to Polish-Jewish parents who moved to Krakow in 1937, two years before the Nazi invasion in World War II, where he was trapped with his family in the Krakow ghetto. While his mother and father perished, he escaped by posing as a Catholic.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Zack Efron

The ‘High School Musical’ star may be one of the most handsome American actors in Hollywood, but it turns out California-born Zac has Polish roots. His surname Efron, Hebrew, comes from his paternal grandfather, who was a Polish Jew.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Jennifer Connelly

The ‘Requiem for a Dream’ star has Irish, Scandinavian, Slavic and Russian descent. While her father was a Roman Catholic of Irish and Norwegian descent, her mother was Jewish and her parents were Jewish immigrants from Poland and Russia.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Martha Stewart

The television personality known professionally as Martha Stewart was born Martha Kostyra to Polish parents named Edward Kostyra and Martha Ruszkowski. The lifestyle guru is proud of her Polish heritage and has often incorporated traditional Polish cuisine into her recipes.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell was just 16 years old when she appeared in the 1998 comedy ‘Polish Wedding’, which revolves around the Polish-American community. It seems that Bell was the right choice for that role. Born and raised in Michigan, Bell’s maternal grandparents, Bernard Frygier and Anne Agnes Pruchnicki, came from Polish immigrant families.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


11/11 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Tags
Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 23 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Ezra Miller: How the actor of ‘The Flash’ has become a controversial figure

4 mins ago

Beyoncé physically intervened – La Nouvelle Tribune

5 mins ago

Zoë Kravitz will make her directorial debut with a feminist film!

15 mins ago

ᑕ❶ᑐ Meet Thiago and Mateo Messi Rocuzzo: Lionel Messi’s sons

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button