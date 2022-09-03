These celebrities relied on rehab to overcome addictions

Actors, actresses and singers are easy prey for addictions or disorders due to the pressure or ease of obtaining things for their fame. But several have revealed that their admission to rehabilitation clinics and the support of their loved ones has helped them get their lives back on track.

Next, we review six celebrities who managed to overcome their addictions.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., 57, started as a child in the world of acting, but gained prominence in the cinema by starring in the film Chaplin (1992).

Robert Downey Jr. had a renaissance with his participation in the Marvel movies. AFP (Emma McIntyre/AFP)

Two decades ago the life of Robert Downey Jr. was not doing well, because he had been caught by the drugs to which he had been induced by his father, who gave him marijuana to try when he was only 6 years old. His life and his career did not look good, since he was arrested numerous times and in turn the production companies refused to hire him for new roles due to his problems with addiction.

Thanks to the support of Mel GibsonDowney was able to return to acting and in 2001 he gained recognition on television with his role in the series Ally McBealwith which he won a Golden Globe. In addition, he fell in love with the producer Susan Levin, whom he married in 2005. She ended up making him understand the risk he was living.

In 2002 he announced that he had finished his rehabilitation and began to accept minor and medium characters, until in 2008 he agreed to play the role of Hombre de Hierro and stood out again.

drew Barrymore

drew Barrymore She was just 13 years old and all the success and attention that “ET the Extraterrestrial” had generated since her childhood, when she became intoxicated by alcohol, undergoing rehabilitation.

Drew Barrymore is a great actress and has a long history. AFP (ROBYN BECK)

On June 28, 1988, he made a decision that would change his life. Drew was admitted by her mother to the ASAP Treatment Center (a center to treat drug addiction and mental problems). After years of self-destruction and attempted suicide, she was finally cured.

His life changed after that, as he produced several films including “Charlie’s Angels” and won a Golden Globe for his acting work in “Grey Gardens.”

Zack Efron

A Zack Efron the early success of his life with “High school musical”, marked him. Drinks and drugs made him hardly sleep. He then entered, encouraged by his friends and family, a clinic dedicated to alcoholics and began to use exercise as an outlet, which later became his passion. He is now very well behaved and has said that when he does not work, he goes to bed at 9 at night.

Zac Efron is one of the most handsome actors. Netflix (Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix)

Samuel L Jackson

Samuel L Jackson changed the day his wife and daughter found him unconscious on the floor of their home and called a friend who specializes in dealing with drug dependency.

Samuel L. Jackson poses in front of a poster for the movie ‘SWAT’ Archive (SOEREN STACHE)

The actor of “Star Wars” and “Pulp fiction” had spent several years between substances and alcohol. That day he was found, he had had enough of tequila and used drugs. Hours later he was in a rehab clinic. It has been more than two decades of being away from addictions.

Demi lovato

The former Disney girl Demi lovato He has battled addictions.

Demi Lovato is a renowned singer. AFP (MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP)

In 2010, he left a tour with the Jonas Brothers to go to hospital for emotional and physical problems and eight years later, he accepted that he had relapsed into alcoholism problems, in addition to being hospitalized for an overdose of fentanyl.

Demi entered rehabilitation and has declared that it is a constant struggle that she must have in order not to relapse.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore is one of the most recognized faces in the 80s and 90s. She struggled at that time due to her addictions to drugs and alcohol, having to enter a rehabilitation center.

Demi Moore has had a complicated life, despite her fame. AFP (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP)

Since he received the first salaries of General HospitalMoore began partying frequently and using cocaine. Moore’s drug addiction lasted more than three years, until a director kicked her off the set of St. Elmo’s Fire when she arrived on the set intoxicated. Coincidentally, Moore’s character in the film, Jules, was addicted to cocaine. She quickly received treatment, she came back detox after a week and managed to stay that way. Moore had to sign a contract stating that she would give up drugs and alcohol, an agreement that turned her life around.

A decade ago she relapsed again and it was when she openly spoke about her problems that she faced so harshly that an association for recovered women gave her the 2018 Woman of the Year award.